8 family dramas to watch if you liked Lucca’s World

Mariana Chenillo’s Lucca’s World revolves around a mother named Barbarà, who is determined to help her son with cerebral palsy. She takes her family to India for an experimental treatment for her son. However, the trip becomes a journey for the family to connect better.

Lucca's World explores how a family rises above small differences to overcome tough times. The film is led by actors such as Bàrbara Mori, Juan Pablo Medina, and Danish Husain, among others.

Viewers who enjoy watching family dramas like Lucca’s World can check out the list below and watch movies like Gifted, Ordinary People, Minari, and more.

Disclaimer: The list reflects author's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

1) Minari

Still from the movie Minari (Image via A24 Studios)

Minari revolves around a Korean family that moves to an Arkansas farm to live the American dream. However, this dream comes with a lot of hardships and challenges. Despite all the struggle, the family discovers its resilience and understands the true meaning of making a home.

Actors like Steve Yeun, Han Ye-ri, and Alan Kim play crucial roles in the film. The film is written and directed by Lee Issac Chung. The coming together of a family, despite constant challenges, makes Minari similar to Lucca’s World.

Where to watch: Minari is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Ordinary People

Still from the movie Ordinary People (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Ordinary People (1980) revolves around the story of a nuclear family affected by the death of a family member. Beth, Calvin, and their son Conrad are dealing with the death of the other son, Buck. Conrad is filled with grief and misplaced guilt to such an extent that he tries to die by suicide.

Beth had always preferred Buck and faces difficulty in supporting Conrad. Calvin is stuck between the two, and is trying to make them understand the importance of each other.

The film is led by actors such as Donald Sutherland, Mary Tyler Moore, and Timothy Hutton. Directed by Robert Redford, it is based on the eponymous novel by Judith Guest. Much like Lucca’s World, the theme of a familycoming together matches with Ordinary People.

Where to watch: Ordinary People is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Aftersun

Still from the movie Aftersun ( Image via BBC Film)

Sophie reflects on the brief summer holidays spent with her father during her childhood. As she recalls the memories, she attempts to make sense of the parent she loved but thought she knew.

This film explores the bond between a parent and a child much like Lucca’s World. It is written and directed by Charlotte Wells. Actors like Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, and Celia Rowlson-Hall play pivotal roles in the film.

Where to watch: Aftersun is available to stream on MUBI.

4) Boyhood

Still from the movie Boyhood ( Image via IFC Productions)

Boyhood traces the story of a boy named Mason from his childhood days to his arrival at college. Throughout his childhood and adolescence, Mason faces uncomfortable decisions, and emotional challenges that shape his personality as he grows up in a single-parent family.

Much like Lucca’s World, the film also portrays the strong bond between a son and a mother. The film was written and directed by Richard Linklater. Actors like Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, and Ellar Coltrane play major roles.

Where to watch: Boyhood is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Gifted

Still from the movie Gifted (Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Gifted is about a bond between an uncle and his niece. The young girl, Mary, possesses extraordinary mathematical abilities, which leads her grandmother to advocate for a different life for her from other kids. This starts a custody battle between her uncle and her grandmother, as it disrupts Mary's bond with her uncle.

Unlike Lucca’s World, the film goes beyond the bond of immediate family. Actors like Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, and Lindsay Duncan play pivotal roles. The film is written by Tom Flynn and directed by Marc Webb.

Where to watch: Gifted is streaming on Netflix.

6) The Florida Project

Still from the movie The Florida Project (Image via A24)

The Florida Project revolves around a six-year-old girl, Moonee, who lives with her mother Halley in a budget stay along the commercial strips of Florida. It is a coming-of-age story of Moone growing up with her usually busy mother, who strives to make ends meet. Nevertheless,their bond persists over time.

Despite differences and fights, Halley and Moonee come back together often. In this aspects, both Lucca’s World and The Florida Project are similar. The film was written and directed by Sean Baker. Actors like Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, and Bria Vinaite play crucial roles in the film.

Where to watch: The Florida Project is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

7) The Darjeeling Limited

Still from the movie The Darjeeling Limited (Image via American Emperical)

A year after their father’s funeral, three brothers travel across India by train in an attempt to reconnect and bond with each other. The brothers often sulk, argue, fight, and resent each other. However, they remain true to their mission to get to know each other better. While all of them face their own issues, the film is about whether they can rise above all to reconnect.

Actors like Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman play the role of three brothers in the film. The film was written and directed by Wes Anderson. The theme of reconnecting and not leaving each other’s side is portrayed in both Lucca’s World and The Darjeeling Limited.

Where to watch: The Darjeeling Limited is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

8) Little Miss Sunshine

Still from the movie Little Miss Sunshine (Image via Bona Fide Productions)

Little Miss Sunshine revolves around a family who is determined to get their young daughter into the finale of a beauty pageant. Unaware of the upcoming challenges, they start their cross-country trip on a VW bus.

A motivational speaker father, a chain-smoking working mother, a gay uncle, a drug addict grandfather, a stubborn brother who refuses to talk, and a seven-year-old daughter who dreams of winning a beauty pageant, embark on a dysfunctional road trip across the country.

The film is written by Micheal Arndt and directed by Jonathan Dayton. Actors like Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and Greg Kinnear play crucial roles in the movie. Irrespective of being a dysfunctional family, much like Lucca’s World, the bond stays strong and they all come together despite their differences to help a family member.

Where to watch: Little Miss Sunshine is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Lucca's World on Netflix.

