Steven Yeun joins MCU's Thunderbolts in a key role

According to a report by Deadline, Steven Yeun, known for his work in projects such as the television series The Walking Dead and films such as the Oscar-nominated Minari and Jordan Peele's Nope, has reportedly been locked in by Marvel Studios to play a key role in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

Yeun is the latest addition to the star-studded ensemble of Thunderbolts that includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, and Harrison Ford. As per Deadline, Yeun's key role is set to be important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

This is not the first time Steven Yeun will be entering the superhero gig. He currently voices Mark Grayson on Amazon Prime Video's Invincible. The second season of which will premiere in Fall 2023.

Who can Steven Yeun be playing supposedly in Thunderbolts?

Who could Steve Yeun be playing in Thunderbolts? (Images via iMDb/Marvel)

As of now, it is currently unknown as to who Steven Yeun could be playing in the upcoming film. There are, however, three possible characters he could be essaying.

One character Yeun could be playing is Sentry, who is reportedly the villain of Thunderbolts. In the comics, he is a superhero whose power levels are on par with that of DC's Superman. Sentry also has a dissociative identity disorder as he is engaged in a constant mental and psychological battle with a being known as the Void, who is tucked away in his body.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates



His role is described as significant and integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



(deadline.com/2023/02/thunde…) Steven Yeun has been cast in THUNDERBOLTS.His role is described as significant and integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steven Yeun has been cast in THUNDERBOLTS.His role is described as significant and integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.(deadline.com/2023/02/thunde…) https://t.co/2ZsxFxt1X4

Steven Yeun via his acclaimed performances in The Walking Dead, Nope, and Minari has shown that he has an acting range capable of pulling off Sentry. Interestingly, if given the role, he would be playing a character whose powers are similar to Invincible and Superman.

Another character whom Yeun could be playing is Amadeus Cho, who in the comics is a scientific genius and prodigy who turns into a version of the Hulk known as Totally Awesome Hulk or Brawn. Unlike Bruce Banner's version of the Hulk, who believes his ability to be a curse, Cho enjoys his abilities. Also much like Cho, Steven Yeun is South Korean.

Aside from Amadeus Cho and Sentry, Yeun could also play Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom, as a theory by Reddit user 4chan has posted a rumor claiming that the infamous Marvel Comic villain will play a major role in Thunderbolts, in a similar vein to T'Challa's (Black Panther) portrayal in Captain America: Civil War.

Thunderbolts is set to be released on July 26, 2024. The film is directed by Jake Schrier, known for his films Robot & Frank and Paper Towns, from a script written by Eric Pearson.

As of now, plot details about the film remain unknown. The film, however, is said to focus on a group of antiheroes who go on missions for the government. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has also been rumored to be a part of the film, reportedly playing the character of Melissa Gold aka Songbird.

Steven Yeun's upcoming projects include a collaboration with Bong-joon Ho

Steven Yeun and Bong-joon Ho (Images via Getty)

As of now, Yeun's upcoming projects include the second season of Invincible, where he will return to voice Mark Grayson. He will then be seen in the film Mickey 17, directed by Parasite's Bong-joon Ho, reuniting with him after Okja, where he will co-star alongside Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Yeun will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Beef, where he will star opposite Always Be My Maybe's Ali Wong. Yeun will then star opposite Kristen Stewart in a romantic sci-film called Love Me, which does not have a confirmed release date.

Are you excited about Steven Yeun joining the MCU? Who do you think he could be playing? Let us know in the comments down below.

Poll : 0 votes