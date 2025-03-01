Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (2025): Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta is a highly anticipated documentary that will premiere on Netflix on March 6, 2025. Anitta was Brazil's biggest pop star, and this documentary delves into her life, but with a twist. It shows the human side of the superstar who has won millions of hearts with her genre-defying music.

Ad

Fans have always been keen to know Anitta's story, from Rio de Janeiro favelas to global fame, where she broke music industry barriers. Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta explores Larissa de Macedo Machado, the woman behind the stage presence and unapologetic confidence. It shows her vulnerabilities, struggles, and emotional journey through fame. Larissa will reveal how she balances stardom and her personal life in candid moments.

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta releases on March 6, 2025

Ad

Trending

The movie Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta will be available only on Netflix on March 6, 2025. Fans will be able to get a closer look at the real woman behind the bold, confident, and lively Anitta through this intimate look into her life.

Anitta has been seen by fans on stage, in music videos, and even in roles like her part on the Netflix show Elite. But this documentary gives a real look into her life. The movie is supposed to show the human, fragile side of Larissa that only her closest friends and family have seen.

Ad

Plot of the movie

The story of Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta revolves around how Larissa changes into Anitta, a name that is now worldwide associated with Brazilian pop music. The documentary shows how she went from living on the streets of Rio to becoming a worldwide star, breaking down barriers in the music business and pushing the limits of Brazilian funk.

Viewers will see how she fought to get her music into mainstream radio, even though some people weren't keen at first. During emotional times, Larissa thinks about the problems that made her who she is today, such as the sacrifices she had to make for her career and the constant battle she had to find between her personal life and her work life.

Ad

Along with her famous life, the movie also shows her personal relationships, her search for herself, and the emotional toll it has taken on her.

What's in the trailer?

Ad

The Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta trailer gives you a sneak peek at the personal and emotional journey that the documentary will follow. At first, there are strong shots of Anitta performing on stage, but quickly, the mood changes to show Larissa and her in quieter, more private moments.

"Anitta is super tough, but Larissa is fragile and sensitive," the voiceover says in the documentary, revealing her nature.

Ad

People can see the emotional weight that comes with fame in these moments.

The trailer also hints at Larissa's journey to find herself as she faces tough physical and emotional tests. One of the best parts of the trailer is when she is seen hiking in the mountains, which represents her journey of self-reflection. The teaser makes it clear that the movie will be about more than just her music career; it also highlights the person behind the star.

Ad

Cast of the documentary

Expand Tweet

Ad

The film Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta is directed by João Wainer and Pedro Cantelmo, and Anitta plays a major role in it. The documentary is mostly about Larissa, but family members and close friends who have been with her along the way also show up.

The CEO of Lionfish Entertainment, Rebeca León, talks about Larissa's story and how hard it is to balance fame with personal growth. The documentary is told through the eyes of a girl who used to have a crush on the subject, which makes the story feel more personal.

Ad

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta will be available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback