Night of the Zoopocalypse: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Night of the Zoopocalypse is set to hit theaters across the US and Canada on March 7, 2025. The movie premiered at the 57th Sitges Film Festival on October 7, 2024. Directed by Ricardo Curtis and Rodrigo Perez-Castro, it is distributed by Viva Kids and Elevation Pictures. Based on its trailer, the film seems to be funny and scary, blending comedy with horror elements.

Set in Colepepper Zoo, the story focuses on an unknown virus spread by a meteor crash, transforming the animals into zombie-like creatures. In their struggle to survive, Gracie, a wild young wolf, and Dan, a rough mountain lion, must work together with some strange allies to stop the mutants from rising up and protecting their home.

Night of the Zoopocalypse looks like a fun adventure with a deep message about working together. Featuring a compelling story, a talented voice cast, and impressive animation, the film has generated growing anticipation among fans eager to see how the story plays out on the big screen.

Night of the Zoopocalypse releases on March 7, 2025, and plot analysis

The film is set to hit theaters in the United States and Canada on March 7, 2025. Night of the Zoopocalypse takes place at Colepepper Zoo, where a meteor crash brings a dangerous virus from another planet.

The zoo animals quickly turn into zombie-like creatures as the virus spreads. Gracie, a young wolf who is interested in everything, gets caught in the chaos. She doesn't want to work with Dan, a tough and lonely mountain lion, but she does.

A movie-loving lemur named Xavier, a fiery capybara named Frida, an ostrich named Ash, and a proboscis monkey named Felix are some of the other survivors they meet as they make their way through the infected zoo. They set out on a dangerous mission to get the animals back to normal.

When they find out that Bunny Zero, the leader of the mutant animals, has plans outside of the zoo, their journey becomes dangerous. Grabe and her group need to work together to find a cure and stop Bunny Zero before it's too late.

Cast of the movie

The voice actors in Night of the Zoopocalypse are expected to bring the zoo animals to life. Gabbi Kosmidis voices Gracie, the daring timber wolf, while David Harbour lends his voice to Dan, the mean but protective mountain lion. Ash, the smart and sarcastic ostrich, is voiced by Scott Thompson.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee voices Felix, a smart and self-centered monkey. The movie-loving lemur Xavier is voiced by Pierre Simpson, and the brave capybara Frida is played by Heather Loreto. Rounding out the cast is Kyle Derek as Fred, a strong but gentle western lowland gorilla.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer for Night of the Zoopocalypse displays plenty of funny and exciting moments. It begins with a funny scene where animals are running around the zoo, not knowing that something bad is about to happen. As Gracie and Dan become more aware of what is going on, the tension rises as strange creatures appear out of the shadows.

The survivors are having a hard time staying safe as the zoo falls into chaos. In the trailer, there are exciting chase scenes, creepy transformations, and funny character banter.

In one scene, Ash the ostrich tells others to follow his lead sarcastically, only to face a surprise obstacle. The trailer also teases Bunny Zero's dangerous plan, hinting at the high stakes ahead. The last few scenes hint at the team's last-ditch effort to save the zoo, which shows how funny and heartfelt the movie is.

Night of the Zoopocalypse will hit theaters on March 7, 2025.

