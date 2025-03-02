Dog Man soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Dog Man hit theaters on January 31, 2025, after its Festival de l'Alpe d'Huez premiere on January 15. DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures produced this American animated action-comedy based on Dav Pilkey's popular children's graphic novel series of the same name.

The plot takes place within the fictional universe of Captain Underpants. It also brings the beloved character Dog Man to the big screen. Peter Hastings has voiced the titular character. He also serves as the writer and director of this movie.

The other voice actors include Pete Davidson as an orange cat named Petey, Lil Rel Howery as a police chief, Isla Fisher as a news reporter named Sarah Hatoff, and Ricky Gervais as Flippy the Fish.

Dog Man soundtrack has both upbeat songs and emotional scores that align with the action-packed plot. The album has 29 songs, some of which are written by Tom Howe. Yung Gravy's Supa Good!!! is a standout song that sets the tone for the movie.

Dog Man soundtrack: List of the tracks in the movie

The soundtrack of the movie lasts for 50 minutes 24 seconds. It has both fun and serious songs that reflect the themes surrounding friendship, redemption, and the concept of finding oneself.

Apart from Supa Good!!! by Yung Gravy, other songs in the film have been composed by Tom Howe. The tracklist includes:

Supa Good!!!

Roger That

Big Jump

Bomb Squad

Reporting on Dog Man

Doghouse Memories

Arresting Petey

Off the Case

Flippy Stolen

I Want My Life Back

Okay Papa

Secret Binoculars

Abandoned

Cats & Dogs

Best Friends

Just Like Me

Searching for Li'l Petey

Flippy Is Back

The Final Showdown

They're Related!

Dog vs Building

Rise of the Evil Buildings

Getting Help

Everyone Is a Hero

Another Final Showdown

Just Need a Friend

Arresting Flippy

Petey the Do-Gooder

Ruff Ruff

About the music composer

Born December 26, 1977, Tom Howe is a British composer, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer most known for his work on television and film scores. Howe has written for more than 100 movies and TV shows using classical training in piano, clarinet, and guitar.

Tom was first recognized for his work on How the Celts Saved Britain, and then he worked on big projects including Wonder Woman, Ted Lasso, and Early Man.

Howe has been nominated for Emmy and Annie Awards for his jazz, rock, and electronic music. He has received multiple nominations for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and World Soundtrack Awards for his music scores in Ted Lasso and Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

Plot of the movie

The plot of this animated film follows a unique hero named Dog Man, who is a mix of a police officer and a dog. When a bomb goes off and hurts Officer Knight and his pet Greg, Dog Man is made to represent justice in Ohkay City.

The protagonist fights his enemy—the evil orange cat Petey. However, Flippy, a telekinetic fish, turns out to be the real antagonist. Flippy's corpse, who is programmed by Petey to destroy do-gooders, is brought back to life using Living Spray factory.

Meanwhile, Dog Man forms an unexpected bond with Petey's innocent clone, Li'l Petey. When Flippy targets the protagonist and his allies, he attempts to throw Li'l Petey into volcano. However, Petey the Cat reluctantly replaces Li'l Petey with himself. That's when Li'l Petey shows a comic book to Flippy, distracting him and weakening his telekinesis powers. Thus, Petey is saved and Flippy gets arrested at the end.

Dog Man is available on digital platforms for rent.

