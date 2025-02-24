Anna Sawai continues award streak with SAG win after Emmy and Golden Globe

Anna Sawai impressed viewers and critics with her impactful performance as Mariko on the FX historical drama series Shogun. On Sunday, February 23, 2025, the top talent from the film and television industries came together for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, popularly known as the SAG Awards 2025.

The top on-screen actors from the previous year received awards at an event at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Actress Kristen Bell hosted the event, where Anna Sawai was awarded for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Shogun was nominated for a total of five awards and nabbed three. Netflix aired the program live at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and for those unable to watch it, it is still accessible on the platform.

Anna Sawai won the SAG Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai is the latest success story in Hollywood as she has swept across the award shows this season. The actress won praise as well as nominations at multiple prestigious award ceremonies for her role as Mariko in FX Network's historical drama series Shogun.

On February 23, 2025, the actress, wearing a custom red and black Armani Privè gown, took home a SAG bronze statue to keep on her award shelf, which also has a Golden Globe and an Emmy this year.

Sawai gave a bittersweet speech as her character is dead and won't be in the upcoming seasons of Shogun. She said,

"I am very happy but I'm also kind of sad because this is probably the last time I am able to celebrate the work with you guys. I love you, the whole FX team."

Shogun team took home multiple SAG Awards

Shogun is one of the most appreciated series from 2024 that has been showered with praises and accolades, The series has also been renewed for a second season. The bi-lingual series based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell was created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

The series was nominated in five categories including Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, two nods for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

Apart from Anna Sawai, the series nabbed two more awards. Hiroyuki Sanada was chosen as the best actor in a drama series, defeating his co-star Tadanobu Asano. The show also received the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

While receiving the latter award, Hiroyuki Sanada praised the creators for taking a big gamble and respecting their Japanese culture. He said,

"It must have been a big gamble. They were so brave. But Shogun and this award showing us that acting is a universal language."

How to watch SAG Awards 2025

The 31st Screen Actors Guild Award show was streamed live on Netflix, where it will remain accessible for 28 days. Viewers can watch the show with a subscription to the streaming platform. The price of a Netflix membership can change based on where the subscriber lives. It costs between $7.99 and $24.99 a month in the US.

Users can access the streaming service's library of films, television series, reality shows, and documentaries for $7.99 a month, and they can watch them in standard video quality with advertisements. Up to six devices can stream videos in Ultra HD without advertisements with the $24.99/month bundle.

