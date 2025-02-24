SAG Awards 2025: Complete list of winners 

The SAG Awards 2025 streamed live on Netflix on February 23, 2025, from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kristen Bell (Frozen, The Good Place, and Nobody Wants This) the event rewarded the best in the world of film and television.
Several actors were present at the SAG Awards 2025, including Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Adam Brody, Harrison Ford, and Mikey Madison. Several crew members of the films and shows nominated at the event were also present.
Timothée Chalamet made history, by becoming the youngest recipient of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards 2025. He won the award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biographical musical drama A Complete Unknown. Meanwhile, the FX/Hulu series Shōgun dominated the evening, winning most of the awards and achieving a clean sweep.
Full list of winners at the SAG Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave: Winner
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance: Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown: Winner
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez: Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain: Winner
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun: Winner
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun: Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun: Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building: Winner
- Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks: Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building: Winner
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer: Winner
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin: Winner
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy: Winner
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun: Winner
Also read: Timothée Chalamet reflects on ambition and inspiration in SAG Awards speech.
Who won the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025?
Actress and activist Jane Fonda was awarded the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025. She was presented with the statuette by her peer and friend Julie Louis-Dreyfus who described her as "daring, controversial, truthful" (according to The Hollywood Reporter).
While accepting her award at the SAG Awards 2025 Jane Fonda spoke about the importance of unions, community, and the need to have empathy. She also emphasized that she is not finished yet and plans to continue doing what she loves until she can no longer do it.
Also read: Jane Fonda delivers fiery SAG Awards speech on unions and empowerment.
The SAG Awards 2025 are available for streaming on Netflix in selective regions.