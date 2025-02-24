SAG Awards 2025: Complete list of winners 

The SAG Awards 2025 streamed live on Netflix on February 23, 2025, from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kristen Bell (Frozen, The Good Place, and Nobody Wants This) the event rewarded the best in the world of film and television.

Several actors were present at the SAG Awards 2025, including Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Adam Brody, Harrison Ford, and Mikey Madison. Several crew members of the films and shows nominated at the event were also present.

Timothée Chalamet made history, by becoming the youngest recipient of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards 2025. He won the award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biographical musical drama A Complete Unknown. Meanwhile, the FX/Hulu series Shōgun dominated the evening, winning most of the awards and achieving a clean sweep.

Full list of winners at the SAG Awards 2025

Shōgun took home the most awards at the Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave: Winner

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance: Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown: Winner

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez: Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain: Winner

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun: Winner

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun: Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun: Winner

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building: Winner

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks: Winner

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building: Winner

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer: Winner

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin: Winner

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy: Winner

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun: Winner

Also read: Timothée Chalamet reflects on ambition and inspiration in SAG Awards speech.

Who won the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025?

Jane Fonda took home the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

Actress and activist Jane Fonda was awarded the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards 2025. She was presented with the statuette by her peer and friend Julie Louis-Dreyfus who described her as "daring, controversial, truthful" (according to The Hollywood Reporter).

While accepting her award at the SAG Awards 2025 Jane Fonda spoke about the importance of unions, community, and the need to have empathy. She also emphasized that she is not finished yet and plans to continue doing what she loves until she can no longer do it.

Also read: Jane Fonda delivers fiery SAG Awards speech on unions and empowerment.

The SAG Awards 2025 are available for streaming on Netflix in selective regions.

