How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards? Everything you need to know

The 2025 SAG Awards, will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will honor outstanding achievements in film and television, as recognized by SAG-AFTRA members. The 2025 SAG Awards will be hosted by Kristen Bell for the second time.
The 2025 SAG Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and will be streamed live exclusively on Netflix at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) / 5 pm Pacific Time (PT). This marks the second consecutive year that Netflix will be the exclusive broadcaster, making it accessible globally.
Jane Fonda will be the recipient of the prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award for her contributions to the entertainment industry. The event will also feature appearances from top industry professionals and celebrate the talent that has shaped television and film over the past year.
Considered a significant precursor to the Academy Awards, the 2025 SAG Awards often provide insight into potential Oscar winners. The ceremony remains a key event in Hollywood’s awards season.
Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE
Streaming details and release time for the 2025 SAG Awards
The 2025 SAG Awards will be available for live streaming only on Netflix at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In contrast to earlier years when the ceremony was shown on cable channels or streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel, now viewers will need a Netflix subscription to see the event.
The anticipation will start ahead of the main event, with live stream coverage of the red carpet, which will be accessible on the platform. Netflix users can view the live stream via the platform's app on smart televisions, mobile devices, or web browsers. No free viewing is available, but individuals with a Netflix account can access the event at no extra cost.
Netflix provides various subscription options for viewers including:
- Standard with ads: $6.99/month (limited content and ad interruptions)
- Standard: $15.49/month (full access with HD streaming)
- Premium: $22.99/month (4K streaming and multiple screens)
Nominees list of 2025 SAG Awards
The 2025 SAG Awards will include nominations in multiple categories, honoring performances in both movies and television. Here is a thorough list of the nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun
SAG Life Achievement Award Recipient
- Jane Fonda
The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix, showcasing outstanding performances in film and television. Viewers can stay informed through entertainment news platforms for exclusive coverage and updates.
Also read: Critics Choice Awards 2025: Full list of winners