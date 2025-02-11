How to watch the 2025 SAG Awards? Everything you need to know

The 2025 SAG Awards, will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will honor outstanding achievements in film and television, as recognized by SAG-AFTRA members. The 2025 SAG Awards will be hosted by Kristen Bell for the second time.

The 2025 SAG Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and will be streamed live exclusively on Netflix at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) / 5 pm Pacific Time (PT). This marks the second consecutive year that Netflix will be the exclusive broadcaster, making it accessible globally.

Jane Fonda will be the recipient of the prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award for her contributions to the entertainment industry. The event will also feature appearances from top industry professionals and celebrate the talent that has shaped television and film over the past year.

Considered a significant precursor to the Academy Awards, the 2025 SAG Awards often provide insight into potential Oscar winners. The ceremony remains a key event in Hollywood’s awards season.

Streaming details and release time for the 2025 SAG Awards

The 2025 SAG Awards will be available for live streaming only on Netflix at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In contrast to earlier years when the ceremony was shown on cable channels or streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel, now viewers will need a Netflix subscription to see the event.

The anticipation will start ahead of the main event, with live stream coverage of the red carpet, which will be accessible on the platform. Netflix users can view the live stream via the platform's app on smart televisions, mobile devices, or web browsers. No free viewing is available, but individuals with a Netflix account can access the event at no extra cost.

Netflix provides various subscription options for viewers including:

Standard with ads: $6.99/month (limited content and ad interruptions)

Standard: $15.49/month (full access with HD streaming)

Premium: $22.99/month (4K streaming and multiple screens)

Nominees list of 2025 SAG Awards

The 2025 SAG Awards will include nominations in multiple categories, honoring performances in both movies and television. Here is a thorough list of the nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun

SAG Life Achievement Award Recipient

Jane Fonda

The 2025 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix, showcasing outstanding performances in film and television. Viewers can stay informed through entertainment news platforms for exclusive coverage and updates.

