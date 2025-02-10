How many awards did Hacks win at the Critics Choice Awards 2025?

With the award season in full swing, the Critics Choice Awards 2025 was held on Friday, February 7, 2025. The star-studded ceremony was hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler for the third consecutive time at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 was initially scheduled to take place on January 12 and January 26, 2025, but was postponed both times due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The HBO series Hacks was one of the big winners of the night. It won three awards for 'Best Comedy Series,' 'Best Comedy Actress,' and 'Best Supporting Actress.'

Everything to know about the winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2025

Hacks was nominated in four categories at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, winning in three of those categories.

The lead star Jean Smart won the 'Best Actress in a Comedy Series' award for her electrifying performance as Deborah Vance.

Her fellow nominees in the category included Kristen Wiig for Palm Royale, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Natasia Demetriou for What We Do in the Shadows, Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This, and Bridget Everett for Somebody Somewhere.

Her co-star Hannah Einbinder bagged the 'Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' award. She was nominated alongside Liza Colón-Zayas for The Bear, Janelle James for Abbott Elementary, Patti LuPone for Agatha All Along, Annie Potts for Young Sheldon, and Stephanie Koenig for English Teacher.

Paul W. Downs, who plays the manager Jimmy LuSaque Jr. in Hacks, lost the Best Supporting Actor award to Michael Urie from the Apple TV+ series, Shrinking. The Lead Actor award went to Adam Brody for Netflix's romantic-comedy series, Nobody Wants This.

Moreover, Hacks was named 'Best Comedy Series' at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

The HBO series beat popular shows like Abbott Elementary, English Teacher, Nobody Wants This, What We Do in the Shadows, Only Murders in the Building, Somebody Somewhere, and St. Denis Medical.

The historical drama series Shōgun won the most number of awards in the television category, winning four from six nominations.

It was awarded 'Best Drama Series,' 'Best Actor' for Hiroyuki Sanada, 'Best Supporting Actor' for Tadanobu Asano, and 'Best Supporting Actress' for Moeka Hoshi.

Shōgun only lost in the 'Best Actress' category as nominee Anna Sawai lost out to Kathy Bates for the CBS series Matlock.

In the movies section, the independent film Anora picked up the 'Best Picture' award at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Adrien Brody and Demi Moore took home the top acting prizes for The Brutalist and The Substance, respectively.

Zoe Saldana won 'Best Supporting Actress' for Emilia Pérez, while Kieran Culkin won 'Best Supporting Actor' for A Real Pain.

What is Hacks about?

Hacks is a comedy-drama television series created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. It debuted its first season on May 13, 2021, on HBO Max. The show's third season premiered on May 2, 2024.

Hacks was renewed for a fourth season in May 2024, with a tentative release date set for May 2025, as per Variety's reporting from August 2024.

The award-winning series features Jean Smart as the veteran stand-up comedian Deborah Vance, who hires the young comedy writer Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder) to help improve her comedy act so that she can keep her Las Vegas residency at the Palmetto Casino.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, round out the show's main cast.

Viewers can stream all seasons of Hacks on Max.

