The Critics Choice Awards 2025 marked a new milestone in the award show's history as it was the award show's 30th anniversary. Comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the award ceremony for the third time in a row on February 7, 2025. She previously hosted the 2023 and 2024 editions of the ceremony.

Just like every other year, the ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport. It was originally scheduled to be held on January 12, 2025, but had to be delayed due to the Los Angeles fires.

This year, Shogun emerged as the top-winning drama series at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 with four wins out of the six nominations it secured.

How many awards did Shogun win at the Critics Choice Awards 2025

The historical fiction series has been winning big this awards season and the Critics Choice Awards 2025 has turned out to be no different. The show, set in feudal Japan, was nominated in a total of five categories for six awards. It won in four categories. Here is a list of the nominations it had and the awards it won:

Best Drama Series (Winner)

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada (Winner)

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Anna Sawai

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tadanobu Asano (Winner)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Takehiro Hira

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Moeka Hoshi (Winner)

In the Best Drama Series category, Shogun was up against seven other shows including The Day of the Jackal and Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. Matlock's lead actress Kathy Bates beat Anna Sawai in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category.

Which other awards has Shogun won

A still from Shogun (Image via FX Networks)

Last year, Shogun made history at the Primetime Emmy Awards with 25 nominations. It became the first Japanese-language TV series to have won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. At the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards and 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the show won a record-breaking 18 awards.

It became the most awarded TV series with a single season in the history of Emmy Awards. The record was previously held by the HBO miniseries John Adams. In addition to these accolades, the show also won the four categories it was nominated in at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.

A look at the other Critics Choice Awards 2025 TV nominees and winners

Hacks took over the comedy side with a total of three wins out of the four awards it was nominated for at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. This included the award for Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart), and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder). Paul W. Downs lost his Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination to Shrinking's Michael Urie.

Baby Reindeer won two of the three nominations it had at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. These wins were Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jessica Gunning. The Penguin, which was nominated for four awards at the ceremony, won Best Actor in a Limited Series for Colin Farrell and Best Actress in a Limited Series for Cristin Milioti.

