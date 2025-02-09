Hacks, Shogun, and more: Where to stream all the award-winning Critics Choice Awards 2025 shows?

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 celebrated the year's best achievements in film and television. The annual ceremony featured many surprises and well-deserved honors.

The event honored talent across genres, awarding accolades such as Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress. The competition was fierce, yet films and series like Anora, Shōgun, and The Brutalist stood out.

Several films and TV shows took home top prizes at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Anora claimed Best Picture, while The Substance earned Best Actress for Demi Moore’s intense performance.

Adrien Brody, starring in The Brutalist, won Best Actor, while Shōgun dominated the TV categories, securing Best Drama Series and multiple acting awards. With these acclaimed movies and shows now available for streaming, viewers may more easily find the most honored works of the year.

Trending

The night also featured wins for Hacks, which took home Best Comedy Series, with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder receiving acting awards. Additionally, Baby Reindeer won Best Limited Series. For those eager to binge-watch these award-winning titles, this guide offers information on where to stream them.

Where to stream every award-winning Critics Choice Awards 2025 show?

Anora – Best Picture winner

Anora won the Best Picture award at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, impressing audiences with its compelling storytelling. Directed by Sean Baker, the film focuses on the romance between a New York City s*x worker and a Russian billionaire’s son.

Anora, featuring Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn, blends drama with social topics and makes a strong impression. Fans can watch it on Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Substance – Demi Moore wins Best Actress

In The Substance, Demi Moore won Best Actress for her performance in this psychological body horror film. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the movie pushes genre boundaries, exploring themes of identity and transformation.

With its chilling and thought-provoking narrative, The Substance continues to receive praise. Fans of Moore’s performance can stream The Substance on MUBI and Prime Video.

The Brutalist – Best Actor winner

Adrien Brody won the Best Actor award at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 for his role in The Brutalist. Set in post-Holocaust America, the film tells the story of Hungarian architect László Tóth, who struggles with his past while dealing with the challenges of his new life.

The movie also won Best Cinematography and Best Score. The Brutalist can be streamed on Max following its theatrical run. Additionally, it can be purchased digitally on Prime Video.

Hacks – Best Comedy Series

Continuing its success in the comedy category, Hacks won Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Starring Jean Smart as a seasoned stand-up comic, the show examines the complex relationship between her character and a young writer.

Jean Smart won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award, and Hannah Einbinder won Best Supporting Actress. Viewers can watch Hacks on HBO Max.

Shōgun – Best Drama Series

Shōgun dominated the television categories at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, winning Best Drama Series. This FX period drama, based on James Clavell’s classic novel, transports viewers to 17th-century Japan, following the rise of a British sailor.

The series also earned Hiroyuki Sanada the Best Actor in a Drama Series award. Shōgun is available for streaming on Hulu. Drama buffs must watch it since its performance at the Critics Choice Awards.

Baby Reindeer – Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer, a British dark comedy-drama, won the Best Limited Series award. The series shows a comedian dealing with his mental health issues and looks at how humor relates to personal pain.

Richard Gadd stars in the series, which has received critical acclaim for its darkly comic yet moving story. Netflix offers Baby Reindeer for streaming, where viewers may delve into its singular mix of tragedy and comedy.

Nominations by genre

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 recognized various genres, giving a glimpse into the wide variety of outstanding productions. Some of the nominations across different categories:

Film nominations

Best Picture: Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Wicked

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Best Actress: Demi Moore (The Substance), Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Director: Jon M. Chu (Wicked), Sean Baker (Anora)

Best Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke (Nosferatu), Alice Brooks (Wicked)

Television nominations

Best Drama Series: Shōgun, The Old Man, The Diplomat

Best Comedy Series: Hacks, Abbott Elementary, English Teacher

Best Actor in a Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Best Actress in a Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Best Limited Series: Baby Reindeer, Masters of the Air, The Penguin

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Critics Choice Awards 2025 as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback