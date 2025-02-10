9 shows to watch if you liked 'Clean Slate'

Clean Slate is a sitcom released on Amazon Prime Video, featuring eight episodes that premiered on February 6, 2025. The story follows Harry, a car wash owner (played by George Wallace) reuniting with his son after 23 years. Only Harry does not know that his son is now a trans woman named Desiree (played by Laverne Cox).

Clean Slate is a heartfelt series that challenges both the protagonists' and viewers' perspectives. While Harry struggles to fully understand Desiree's choices, he never gives up on their fractured relationship. These portrayals make Clean Slate a great representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

1) Schitt's Creek (Netflix, Prime Video)

Produced under Not a Real Company Productions and released on CBC in 2015, Schitt's Creek is a Canadian sitcom about a wealthy family that suddenly finds itself poor. The story starts with the Rose family getting embezzled by their business manager and forced to move to a small town they once purchased as a joke. The series is about them coming to terms with and thriving in their newfound situation.

Schitt's Creek ran for six seasons, totaling 80 episodes, and starred its creators, Eugene and Dan Levy, in leading roles. The show won 122 awards, including nine Primetime Emmy Awards for its final season in 2020. Fans of Clean Slate will appreciate this series for its handling of family dynamics.

2) Transparent (Prime Video)

Released on Prime Video in February 2014, Transparent ran for five seasons with 41 episodes. The story follows the Pfefferman family as they navigate life after discovering that their parent has transitioned into a woman named Maura. The show explores Maura's journey while also delving into the complexities of family relationships.

The series won 56 awards, including eight Primetime Emmy Awards across 2015-16. This is one of the best series to watch after Clean Slate, as it similarly explores the impact of a family member's transition.

3) This is Us (Netflix, Prime Video)

Premiering on NBC on September 20, 2016, This is Us was directed by Dan Fogelman. The series follows the lives of a family of five across different timelines. It stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling Brown, and Chrissy Metz in leading roles. Kevin, Kate, and Randall are siblings, and the story starts with them in the present.

The narrative goes on to show how their past and future are affected by the actions of their parents. The show ran for six seasons till May 2022 and won 67 awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards. Viewers who enjoyed Clean Slate will appreciate how the family aspect of this story has been handled.

4) Parenthood (Netflix, Prime Video)

Parenthood is a 2010 American family drama developed by Jason Katims and inspired by the 1989 film and the 1990s series by Ron Howard. Parenthood ran for six seasons, spanning 106 episodes till 2015. The series follows the ups and downs of the Braverman family. The characters are fleshed out, and the story focuses on their individual stories and flaws.

Parenthood is a cult classic from the 1990s, and the latest series received 16 awards, including the Critics Choice Awards in 2013. For fans of Clean Slate, this series is a must-watch as it explores the intricacies of relationships.

5) Looking (Prime Video, HBO)

Looking is an American comedy-drama that premiered on HBO in 2014. Inspired by Michael Lannan's 8-minute short film Lorimer, the show follows the lives of three gay men, Patrick, Augustin, and Dom, as they navigate relationships, careers, and personal growth in San Francisco. Running for two seasons, Looking still has an audience approval rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series centers around a video game designer, a chef, and an artist as they navigate their adult lives alongside their relationships. After watching Clean Slate, Looking is another great watch for fans of LGBT-centric narratives.

6) Atypical (Netflix)

A Netflix original, Atypical follows the journey of Sam Gardner, an 18-year-old with autism, played by Keir Gilchrist. Released in 2017, the series was renewed for three more seasons and ended in 2021. The story explores how Sam's condition affects his family and his social life, especially his overprotective mother. The story begins with Sam wanting to find a girlfriend.

Throughout the series, the family destabilizes, and the story explores themes of infidelity, teenage relationships, and being an adult. After Clean Slate, this is a meaningful watch for fans who wish to explore coming-of-age relationships.

7) The New Normal (Prime Video)

The New Normal is the story of a successful gay couple, Bryan and David, who wish to expand their family and become parents. They meet Goldie, a single mother from Ohio who is willing to act as a surrogate mother. Struggling with a dysfunctional marriage, Goldie wishes to start a new life in Los Angeles with her nine-year-old daughter.

The series premiered in 2012 and ran for one season with 22 episodes. It is a memorable watch for viewers who wish to explore LGBT-centric plotlines. Fans of Clean Slate will enjoy this short watch that explores similar subjects.

8) The Fosters (Prime Video)

Created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige, The Fosters is an American family drama that debuted in 2013 and ran for five seasons. This series first premiered on ABC Family and moved on to Freeform after the third season. The series begins with Stef and Lena, played by Teri Polo and Sheri Saum, who are a lesbian couple with five children from various backgrounds.

The story follows the children who navigate their multi-ethnic family dynamics along with their parents, who are both police officers. The series ended in 2018 and won seven awards. The Fosters is a worthwhile watch after Clean Slate, offering a unique portrayal of family life and LGBTQ+ representation.

9) Shrill (Prime Video, Apple TV)

Shrill is an American comedy series centered on themes of personal identity. Based on Lindy West's book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, the show stars Aidy Bryant, known for her work on SNL sketches. In the series, she plays Annie, and the story follows her on a life-changing journey of self-actualization.

The main issues of focus are shaming and personal identity, and fans of Clean Slate will appreciate the process of healing that Annie goes on while making it big as a journalist.

Apart from these titles, other series that explore similar topics as Clean Slate include Grace and Frankie, Ugly Betty, Glee, and Please Like Me.

