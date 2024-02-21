7 shows to watch if you liked Love on the Spectrum on Netflix

Many viewers consider Love on the Spectrum a valuable addition to Netflix's lineup. The Australian series, which also has a US counterpart, has impressed fans since it was released on Netflix. The dating show is a testament to the giant strides that television has taken in the visibility of neurodivergence.

Navigating the waters of dating has never been easy. Revolving around people on the autism spectrum, this documentary series is heartwarming. Love on the Spectrum focuses on the ups and downs of the dating world through the lens of neurodivergent people.

Although the representation of neurodivergent people has been few and far between, a couple of shows have kept the hope alive for more such stories. Here is a list of 7 shows that will lend you a good television-watching experience.

7 shows like Love on the Spectrum to add to your watchlist

1) Derek

Derek is as funny as it is sensitive. This Ricky Gervais-created and acted series is made in a mockumentary format that can truly fill your days with happiness. The show revolves around Derek, a nursing home assistant who falls on the autism spectrum, and his friendship with his co-workers.

Delightfully light, the show does a great job of normalizing Derek's neurodivergence by not making it a topic of conversation. It is shown as part of the character and the show is okay with that. Watch Derek if Love on the Spectrum is your go-to documentary.

2) The Undateables

A show running since 2012, The Undateables was one of the few shows during that time that focused on neurodivergent individuals and their problems. A documentary series, this show features people from beyond the spectrum as well as on their quest to find love in a neurotypical world.

The loveable cast and their trials and tribulations make for a beautiful show. Audiences are granted a sneak-peek into the cast members' lives to reveal a different side of the world than the one neurotypical people are used to.

3) Atypical

Atypical is not your typical coming-of-age drama. Featuring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Keir Gilchrist, this series is a moving depiction of growing pains. It features Sam, an autistic boy, as he learns to navigate a world where his autism hinders his path. However, Sam quickly learns how to overcome the challenges the neurotypical world throws at him.

Atypical is a work of fiction but echoes the same sentiments as Love on the Spectrum, with characters in both shows dealing with the murky waters of love and relationships.

4) The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor is a drama that fans will remember for a long time after they've seen it. Shaun, a gifted surgeon who is autistic and has Savant syndrome is the protagonist of this show. Through the course of the series, he develops social skills and develops meaningful relationships with his co-workers.

Shaun's journey in this medical drama cannot be identified by most people on the neurodivergent spectrum. However, the show does a great job of uplifting such a character's career growth and has a positive outlook on Shaun's journey.

5) Parenthood

Starring Dax Shepard, this show introduces a neurodivergent character in the later seasons. Dealing with the life and family tree of the Braverman family, the plot of this show is all about family drama. Max Braverman's revelation as being autistic has ripple effects on everything in his family. However, the family comes together to educate themselves on the disorder and support Max through it all.

Parenthood does a brilliant job of letting the characters unravel the diagnosis. The show also portrays the kind of emotional support that people with sensitivity need. If Love on the Spectrum is on your list, Parenthood should be too.

6) As We See It

A uniquely surprising show, As We See It is the kind of content that fills the gap of representation. The plot follows three autistic individuals renting an apartment and striving for things like love and career in their lives.

This show does a great job of breaking the myth that neurodivergent people are unable to look after themselves. As We See It makes it a point to be humane to these characters, a trait that Love on the Spectrum is known for.

7) The IT Crowd

A still from The IT Crowd (Image via Channel 4)

A British comedy, this show is hilarious and uplifting. The plot of the show revolves around Maurice Moss and his friends who work in the IT department of a tech company. Maurice, a brilliant engineer is shown to fall somewhere on the spectrum. His squabbles with his co-workers and uncertainties in social situations form the crux of this show.

The IT Crowd does a brilliant job of normalizing Maurice's struggles instead of making him a bit of a joke. The situations he finds himself in are funny. The sensitivity of the show toward Maurice reflects similar sentiments as shown in Love on the Spectrum.

If you loved Love on the Spectrum, be sure to check these other fantastic shows out that will be a staple for binge-watching nights.

