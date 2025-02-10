How to watch Puppy Bowl 2025? All streaming options available 

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the world witnessed Puppy Bowl 2025 before the Kansas City Chiefs' face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks the 21st season of the annual Puppy Bowl event which was started by Animal Planet back in 2005.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff went against each other once again this year for the Lombarky Trophy. The puppies showed off their moves on the field and captured the hearts of viewers who tuned in for the pregame activity. The show marked the longest-running call-to-adoption TV event and will be available for streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

How to stream Puppy Bowl 2025?

Puppy Bowl 2025 began on Sunday, February 9 at 2 pm Eastern Time and concluded at 5 pm Eastern Time. It simultaneously aired on channels like Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and truTV.

Those who missed it or would like to rewatch it can stream it on Discovery+ and Max. Viewers can watch Puppy Bowl XXI on the aforementioned streaming platforms with a valid subscription. The event was aired on these platforms live online at the same time as the cable TV channels.

What is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is an annual event that airs on each Super Bowl Sunday and features four-legged furry creatures playing their own version of American football in a dog-sized arena. The event promotes pet adoption.

A press release from Warner Bros. Discovery mentioned that this year's three-hour TV event featured 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries. Puppy Bowl 2025 marked the first time this many puppies had been featured in the event.

According to the same press release, one puppy from the competition would be awarded the Krypto Super Play award for displaying "super" abilities. Additionally, the audience will be presented with a sneak peek of Superman during the event before its theatrical release.

Who competed in this year’s Puppy Bowl?

This year, Julep, the Puppy Bowl’s first-ever St. Bernard mix, and Smoosh, the special’s first Pekingese, captained Team Fluff. Other members of this team were:

Abigail, a Labrador Retriever mix

Paws Allen, a Labrador Retriever mix

Charlotte, an American Cocker Spaniel

Kiki, a Chihuahua mix

Karl, a Bulldog mix

Whoopie, a Great Pyrenees mix

On the other hand, Team Ruff was headed by Tuani, a Chihuahua–German shepherd from Nicaragua, and Mr. Pickles, a pug–Chihuahua from Texas.

Trio, a Boston Terrier

Maxx, a Doberman Pinscher

Foxtrot, a Border Collie mix

Mr. Pickles, a Pug mix

Enrique, a miniature pinscher mix

Demure, a Cairn Terrier

Besides these, there were dozens of other members on both teams. Eleven special needs dogs were also featured at the event this year. Dan Schachner, an advocate of dog rescue and fostering, was the referee of the Puppy Bowl.

Who won Puppy Bowl 2025?

Team Fluff won the Puppy Bowl this year with a close score of 68-66. Paws Allen scored the final touchdown in the game. While Foxtrot was awarded the Most Valuable Puppy Award, Mercury won The Underdog Award.

Last year, Team Ruff won the Puppy Bowl with a score of 72-69. Team Fluff has broken out of the trend this year by winning over Team Ruff, which consecutively won the event for four years including last year.

