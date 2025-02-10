"Them Tigers packed house on Super Bowl Sunday": Mom Kia Brooks expresses pride as Flau'jae Johnson's LSU locks horns with Tennessee

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, was part of a packed crowd that watched the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers beat the 19th-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers 82-77 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Super Bowl Sunday. She expressed her pride in the audience turnout at LSU, posting scenes before tipoff on her Instagram account.

Brooks was courtside as she shot the video of the players and the crowd getting ready for the Southeastern Conference clash. The self-proclaimed "NIL Momager" was hyped up as she captured footage of her daughter on the court alongside the other starters. Brooks kept repeating one message in the clip.

Trending

"That's our Super Bowl," Brooks shouted.

Brooks also included a message as the video clip played, highlighting the power of women's sports in her comment.

"Them Tigers packed House on Super Bowl Sunday at 3pm!! Women's Sports is here to stay!" Brooks posted.

Kia Brooks was referring to the crowd showing up for the LSU vs. Tennessee game despite the contest being scheduled hours before the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. She further explained her sentiments with the caption for her post.

"I'm thrilled to see the women's sports stage thriving! Today, on Super Bowl Sunday, with a packed arena, LSU vs Tennessee is more than just a game. It's a groundbreaking moment for little girls and women worldwide, inspiring them to chase their dreams," Brooks wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson's LSU Tigers put on a show in front of Kia Brooks in win over Tennessee

Flau'jae Johnson and the No. 6 LSU Tigers didn't disappoint Kia Brooks and the fans who came out in droves to support them, recording a thrilling 82-77 win over the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Vols. Four players scored in double figures for the Tigers (25-1, 10-1 SEC).

Flau'Jae Johnson (#4) of the LSU Tigers plays against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Colonial Life Arena on January 24, 2025. Photo: Getty

Kailyn Gilbert starred for the Tigers, scoring a game-high 23 points off the bench. She shot 7-for-15 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. She was lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down three of her four 3-point attempts.

Mikaylah Williams also punished the Tennessee defense, scoring 16 points and dishing out seven assists in 37 minutes. Aneesah Morrow recorded yet another double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Johnson added 12 points and two boards for the Tigers, who extended their winning streak to five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.