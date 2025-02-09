Watch: $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson gets hilariously embarrassed over BF Chris Hilton Jr. ruining her "cute" moment

LSU guard and rapper Flau'jae Johnson had an embarrassing moment while watching a live New Orleans Pelicans game with boyfriend and LSU football team wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr.

On Thursday's episode of the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast, Johnson, who has an NIL value of $1.5 million per On3, disclosed she was courtside at a Pelicans game on Jan. 31 with his special someone, Hilton.

It was a date night and Chris Hilton's brother was celebrating his birthday at that time. She was supposed to sit beside Hilton's brother but they ended up sitting together.

The broadcast team in the Pelicans' game put Johnson and Hilton on the screen. She tried to kiss Hilton's cheek but ended up accidentally kissing his lips.

Trending

"I want to do a cute side cheek Chris grab and he going to move his head," Johnson said (35:57). "I'm like 'Oh my God, oh my God.'"

A summary of the video, including the clip of the cute moment, was also uploaded on the Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae's and Overtime WBB's Instagram accounts.

Flau'jae Johnson talks about the 2025 Grammy Awards

Later in the show, Flau'jae Johnson talked about the recently concluded Grammy Awards and commented on Beyonce's Album of the Year win for "Cowboy Carter."

The basketball player-cum-rapper said there was controversy surrounding the awarding because fans of Billie Eilish thought the artist deserved the Album of the Year award for "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

"I didn't even know it was nominated for a Grammy," Johnson said (38:35). "I didn't know but that's kind of crazy. Cowboy Carter was great but a lot of people feel like Billie should have won that."

Flau'jae Johnson felt that it was due for Beyonce to win her first Album of the Year award after losing it on four occasions. She felt the judges gave it to Beyonce as she had better albums that didn't win a Grammy.

She also touched upon Kendrick Lamar winning five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for the single "Not Like Us." Flau'Jae Johnson felt that Lamar was going to win big in the Grammys when he was announced to perform for Super Bowl LIX.

Johnson also discussed other topics on her latest episode, including the Lakers-Mavericks deal that involved Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic and the jersey retirement ceremonies of Iowa's Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson. She also had a chat with LSU assistant coach Gary Redus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here