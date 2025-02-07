“She got snubbed 4 times”: Flau'jae Johnson gives her 2 cents on Beyonce winning Grammy for Best Album over Billie Eilish

Flau'jae Johnson reacted to Beyonce's Grammy for the Album of the Year award on the latest episode of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast released on Thursday. The decision has sparked debate among fans, with a section claiming that Billie Eilish was snubbed of the recognition for her album "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

While Johnson sympathized with Eilish's fans, she also pointed out how the singer of "CUFF IT" missed out on the award for four straight years before the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

"I didn't even know it was nominated for a Grammy but that's kind of crazy," Johnson said (at 38:36). "I mean Cowboy Carter was great but a lot of people feel like Billie should have won that. What do y'all think? I don't know ... crazy that Beyonce never won an Album of the Year award, she got snubbed four times."

"So, I don't know, maybe I ain't gonna say this was them giving her the award coz' Cowboy Carter was a great album. But out of all the great albums that she had, Cowboy Carter won album of the year, that's crazy."

Billie Eilish earned nominations in seven different categories but left the Crypto.com Arena empty-handed.

Apart from Eilish's fans, Beyonce's win for the Best Country Album of the Year award has also seemingly angered traditional fans, who believe that her songs were not authentic enough to be nominated in the category.

Flau'jae Johnson is dropping a new album

After the success of her first album, "Best of Both Worlds" in 2024, Flau'jae Johnson is all set to release "RnB 4" around Valentine's Day. The LSU Tigers' guard first teased the album on her podcast in November 2024, saying fans can expect higher production quality and detailing.

"RnB 4" will have eight songs and will be heavily inspired by Johnson's personal and romantic life.

"It's gonna be eight songs on the project," she said on the podcast. "It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together, it's like a new me. I'm pivoting, I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships."

Her first album featured artists like Lil Wayne and NLE Choppa. While Flau'jae Johnson has not revealed the collaboration on her upcoming album, fans can expect notable voices featuring throughout the tracklist.

