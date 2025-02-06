Naomi Osaka shows her support for Beyonce's historic Grammy wins by sharing celebratory post

Naomi Osaka couldn’t contain her excitement as the American singer-songwriter Beyonce dominated the stage at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Osaka shared her delight after Beyonce secured three major awards, including the coveted Album of the Year honor for Cowboy Carter.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 2, 2025, Beyonce achieved a historic milestone by winning her first Album of the Year award for 'Cowboy Carter.' This victory marked the first time a Black woman has secured this prestigious honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

In addition to Album of the Year, Beyonce won Best Country Album for 'Cowboy Carter' and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 'II Most Wanted,' her duet with Miley Cyrus. These accolades further solidify her as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with a total of 35 awards.

On February 5, 2025, Osaka, a Beyonce fan, shared a picture of the American pop star posing with her Grammy awards.

Naomi Osaka recalled how Beyonce lifted her spirits after the 2019 US Open 4R exit

Naomi Osaka revealed that she had the chance to meet American pop icon Beyonce during her off-season, and their conversation gave her a new outlook on her accomplishments.

Back in 2019, Osaka’s title defense at the US Open came to an end in the Round of 16, where she suffered a 5-7, 4-6 defeat to 13th seed Belinda Bencic.

"I met Beyoncé and Jay Z during the off-season. She just smelled expensive and beautiful and she was soft and she hugged me. I was like, this is what heaven is," Naomi Osaka said (via WTA Insider).

"She was talking to me and she said she was proud of me. I thought, wow, that actually was a really important moment. I felt really depressed after I lost my match, but I'm thinking about the impact that tennis players - I don't think we know. I don't think we're aware of all the good that we can do," she added.

"That was kind of an eye-opening thing. Even though it was one of my worst points, to lose - I wanted to be a defending champion and I lost early - there's still something really good that came out of that," she continued.

The Japanese tennis star began her 2025 season on a high note at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Entering the main draw as the seventh seed, she defeated Lina Glushko, Julia Grabher, Hailey Baptiste, and Alycia Parks en route to the final. However, her campaign was cut short when she was forced to retire against fifth seed Clara Tauson due to an abdominal injury.

Despite the setback, Osaka arrived in Melbourne determined to compete for her third Australian Open title. She overcame Caroline Garcia and 20th seed Karolina Muchova to reach the third round. Unfortunately, the injury resurfaced, forcing her to retire mid-match against Belinda Bencic, bringing an abrupt end to her run at the Melbourne Major.

