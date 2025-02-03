Stepdad Ameen Brooks, BF Chris Hilton Jr shower love for $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson’s glamorous IG dump

Flau'jae Johnson teased a new album in her latest Instagram post. The LSU Tigers guard posted a series of images on her account on Monday, showcasing glimpses from her hardwood stints, media appearances and personal life.

"I’m Really Tryna Make It More Than What It Is. Cause Everybody Dies But Not Everybody Lives 💞 #Dream Yall Ready For RnB 4 ?" She captioned the post.

Minutes after the post, Johnson's boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., commented to support the $1.5 million NIL-worth star (as per On3):

"❤️🌎🤞🏽," he wrote.

Moreover, her teammate Aalyah Del Rosario also commented:

"❤️❤️," she added.

Additionally, Johnson's step father, Ameen Brooks, reposted her IG post with a short message:

"Mogul 4," he wrote.

Aalyah Del Rosario and Chris Hilton Jr's comment and Ameen Brooks reposted Johnson's post | via @flaujae/ig

Flau'jae Johnson first teased about her new album, "RnB 4," in November, through her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds." She promised the fans to release it around 2025 Valentine's Day, saying that it stems from her personal life and heartbreaks.

"RnB 4" will have eight tracks and will showcase a much refined approach in production than any of Johnson's projects.

"I think it's gonna be eight songs on the project," she said. "It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together, it's like a new me. I'm pivoting, I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships. So, y'all gonna love it bro."

Flau'jae Johnson hyped behind the success of recent music video

Flau'jae Johnson dropped multiple teasers of the music video for her song, "On the way," on Instagram last week. Collectively, the two reels are nearing 500,000 views. Johnson showcased the support she has received for the song on IG on her podcast.

"I just dropped the first little video of 'On the Way' and the fans going crazy," she said (at 23:00). "Y'all, it got like 100,000 views in like five hours, like it was crazy. The engagement is insane. Y'all ready for that RnB."

Johnson dropped her first album, "Best Of Both Worlds," in 2024 summer, featuring artists like NLE Choppa and Lil Wayne.

