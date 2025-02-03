Stepdad Ameen Brooks and BF Chris Hilton Jr’s father react to Flau'jae Johnson shutting down Jerkaila Jordan's 2024 trash talk with strong message

Flau'jae Johnson, who scored 20 points, five rebounds and four blocks to lead LSU past Mississippi State, had a bold message for Bulldogs' Jerkaila Jordan.

Johnson reflected on how her beef with the senior guard began in 2024 and asserted an upper hand in the rivalry by citing her defense in the post-game conference. After Mississippi State's 77-73 win over LSU in April, Jordan took a jibe at Johnson on X, calling her "Little Four."

"It was personal," Johnson said. "After we lost last year, I took that to heart. And then she went on Twitter talking about I was little 4. I was thinking about that since last year and I'm a competitor. So, I ain't care if I score in this game long as I did what I did on defense. I tied my career for four blocks. Big 4."

Johnson's stepdad Ameen Brooks and her boyfriend's father Chris Hilton Sr. commented on the post:

"💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," Hilton Sr. wrote.

"😭😭😭," Brooks wrote.

Chris Hilton Sr and Ameen Brooks' comment on Johnson's interview | via @flaujae_1fanpage/ig

Flau'jae Johnson took a step more and grilled the rivalry with an update on X:

"Yeah, enough with the internet games. #big4," she wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson has found her shooting touch

After the LSU Tigers defeated Texas A&M 64-51 on Jan. 26, Flau'jae Johnson said that she has been struggling with her jump shot. She talked about facing difficulties in maintaining a stable release point on her directional jumpers.

"Me personally, I'm getting out of my shot moving to the left, moving to the right when I shoot the three. Just got to stay in my shot but shots going to fall," she said (at 2:38).

Two games in, Johnson is maintaining a 55.1% efficiency from the floor and 54.5% from the 3-point line. Flau'jae Johnson made a season-best four 3-pointers against Mississippi State, which is the most since her freshman year.

LSU Tigers (23-1, 8-1 SEC) will now hit the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Thursday and then head back home to host the No. 18 Tennessee on Sunday.

