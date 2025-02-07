“Basketball is still chemistry”: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson makes her feelings clear on Lakers being NBA contenders after Luka Doncic’s addition

The LSU Tigers are on a roll right now, and veteran guard Flau'jae Johnson is one of the focal points as to why that is. On Sunday, Feb. 2, in their 81-67 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, four of Kim Mulkey's starters finished in double digits — with Johnson dropping 20 points with four 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and four blocks.

With the No. 6-ranked squad in the nation's chemistry on full display during their 23rd overall victory of the 2024-2025 season, Johnson and Co. are setting themselves up to possibly reclaim national championship glory in March. They last won it in 2023 and were trounced by the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight last year, 94-87.

Chemistry has been the trend for Johnson as she has emerged to be one of LSU's leaders. Given this, however, the Savannah, Georgia native pointed out in the Feb. 6 episode of her "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast on YouTube that this is what Luka Doncic and LeBron James will need if they aim to generate success for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trending

"I think the Lakers won the trade. Does this make them contenders? As a basketball player, I'm going to say not right now because of the simple fact that it's chemistry. Basketball is still chemistry. Him and Kyrie, they were figuring out how to play together, and creating that chemistry. Luka always has the ball in his hands, now he has to play with LeBron." Johnson said. (37:37)

"I don't know how, it's different. It's going to be a different element, but I still think it's going to be great basketball," she then added.

Doncic is yet to suit up for the Lakers alongside James, so spectators like the LSU star will have to wait and see how it will all unfold. For now, Johnson is enjoying the Tigers current bid for a national title with a current 23-1 overall record, 9-1 in the SEC.

Flau'jae Johnson gives her take on why LSU as a whole is often scrutinized

Expand Tweet

The LSU Tigers are said to be one of the premier destinations for any prospect. As a powerhouse program with a recent slew of success, Flau'jae Johnson observes the amount of attention the team can get. During her podcast, the 5'10 player and rapper shared why that could be the case.

"I think come from the top down like, however, they feel about Mulkey. And then, we got superstars on our team, we got rappers on our team. I think the LSU brand (is) just so big, they forget that we college players. I think they put us on a different kind of pedestal because everything is so big," Johnson shared. (14:14)

As the national champions in the 2022-2023 season, Johnson and the rest of the Tigers are looking to add more prestige to the school with another potential national title this campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback