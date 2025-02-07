LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson expresses gratitude for A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark after their jersey retirements: “Both of these ladies inspire me”

The latest episode of Flau'jae Johnson's YouTube show, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," was released on Thursday. Toward the end of the episode, the LSU star gave a heartfelt shoutout to two legends of the game in South Carolina's A'ja Wilson and Iowa's Caitlin Clark as their jerseys got retired recently.

"I just want to show love to the women hoopers, A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark," Johnson said (Timestamp: 42:00). "They both got their jerseys retired at their respective schools. Shout out to them, both legends.

"A'ja already had a statue, now she got the jersey retired. Nobody will ever wear that number ever again, and so will Caitlin Clark. Both of these ladies inspire me and ... made history and grew the game in ways that we could have never imagined, so ... I just want to give them their flowers and tell them y'all are amazing.

"And thank you for everything you've done for the sport, opened doors for me. So, I appreciate it, and seeing other women just get their flowers, it means so much to me 'cause we deserve this. We need this. We had to fight for this."

Flau'jae Johnson named a finalist for shooting guard of the year award

Flau'jae Johnson has been named one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award, an honor presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame.

In her junior season, Johnson has significantly increased her scoring. She averaged 12.9 points per game over her first two college seasons, but this year, that number has jumped to 20.0 ppg.

Dating back to the last three games of last season’s NCAA Tournament, she has scored 20 or more points in 17 of LSU’s last 27 games. Johnson has also been remarkably consistent, reaching double figures in 33 consecutive games.

Her contributions go beyond scoring. This season, she has recorded four games with at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists — making her only the third LSU player in the past 25 years to achieve multiple 25/5/5 games in a single season.

