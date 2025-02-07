SNAP: $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson & WR BF Chris Hilton Jr. don LSU merchandise in cozy IG pic 

The LSU duo of Flau’jae Johnson and Chris Hilton Jr. took to social media on Friday to share a glimpse into their personal lives in a heartfelt Instagram story. The post showcased the power couple dressed in LSU merchandise, further solidifying their bond and shared connection to the LSU programs.

Johnson, valued at $1.5 million in NIL deals (per On3), has been a standout for LSU women’s basketball. Averaging 19.9 points, Johnson has been impressive for the LSU Tigers on the court. Standing alongside Johnson in the post was Chris Hilton Jr., a wide receiver for the LSU Tigers football team.

“7❤️∞,” Johnson captioned.

Flau'jae Johnson & BF Chris Hilton Jr. don LSU merchandise in Instagram pic - Image source: Instagram/c.hiltonjr

The Instagram story featured a cozy scene captured in a mirror, with Johnson rocking an LSU jersey paired with sweats, while Hilton sported a purple LSU hoodie.

As two high-profile athletes, both Johnson and Hilton are no strangers to the spotlight. Flau’jae Johnson has averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists while shooting 48.5%.

Flau'Jae Johnson speaks about playing for Kim Mulkey

Flau'Jae Johnson has solidified herself as a leader with the LSU Tigers in her junior season, becoming a dominant force on both ends of the court. Her performance has showcased her growth and leadership as the Tigers continue to thrive.

In an interview with New York Post Sports on Friday, Johnson reflected on her experience playing under LSU coach Kim Mulkey. Johnson described Mulkey’s coaching style and emphasized the legendary coach’s unwavering commitment to her players and their success.

“She (Kim Mulkey) really just loves to win,” Johnson said. “She really cares about her players. She kind of gives us that confidence in order to be ourselves.”

Mulkey’s passion and energy are often on full display during games, whether celebrating big plays or voicing her opinions on officiating. According to Johnson, this fiery approach inspires the Tigers to play with confidence and enthusiasm.

“She always tells us, ‘If you want to yell after an and-one, yell after an and-one,’” Johnson shared. “‘If you want to turn up, don’t ever let nobody take that from you.’ We kind of get that from our coach.”

As Johnson continues to lead the Tigers, she also reflects fondly on her time playing alongside former LSU forward Angel Reese, who is now in the WNBA. When asked what she missed most about Reese, Johnson highlighted her dominance in the paint and her often-overlooked playmaking ability.

“She’s (Angel Reese) just a good rebounder,” Johnson said. “She was an aggressive playmaker. That was something that people didn’t really know about her game. She could pass the ball really well.”

With Mulkey’s guidance and Johnson’s leadership on the court, LSU remains a formidable team in women’s basketball. Johnson’s growth and ability to channel Mulkey’s passion into her own play have positioned her as an inspiration to her teammates.

