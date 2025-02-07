IN PICS: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson shares romantic collage of herself & BF Chris Hilton Jr. via IG

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson uses her IG to share posts about her time on the court, her rap career, her NIL deals and her relationship with her 1.9 million followers. On Friday, she shared an adorable collage of photos of her and LSU wide receiver boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. to her IG story, with her song 'OTW' playing over it.

"If you ever call then I'm otw ❤️🌍7," the story read.

Flau'jae Johnson posts a collage of photos with boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. to her IG story

The athletic couple both contribute to LSU sports teams, with Johnson playing guard for the No. 6 Tigers women's basketball team and Hilton serving as a wide receiver on the football team.

The two take to social media to share about their relationship often. On Thursday, Hilton posted a video clip to his IG story of Johnson taking practice shots ahead of the mathchup against Missouri.

"NMW ❤️♾️," the IG story read, an abbreviation that usually means no matter what.

Back in December, Johnson and Hilton shared pictures of themselves in matching Christmas pajamas to their IG feeds.

Flau'jae Johnson matching up vs. Missouri

LSU picked up a fourth consecutive conference win in Thursday's double-digit defeat of Missouri. Despite shooting 39% from the field, LSU put up an admirable 46.7% 3-point percentage in the defeat.

The defense also aided the team on a struggling offensive night, as LSU scored 10 points off of 10 Missouri turnovers in the second half.

Johnson led her squad in scoring with 19 points, just shy of her 19.9 points per game average. She shot 60% from three and made all four of her free throws. LSU went on a 12-1 run in the final 4:42 of the third quarter, aided by seven points from Johnson over that span.

“We played at Missouri’s pace,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said of the win. “What I mean by that is they just run their offense so efficient and it sometimes can wear you down a little bit to where when you take off like we like to do to head to the other end, you just don’t have that speed and quickness like you normally do.

"We hung in there. Just grinded it out with six games left in the SEC season.”

NCAA Women's Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn

This six remaining SEC games won't be easy for Johnson's Tigers, with four of them coming against ranked opponents. The next contest for LSU comes on Sunday, when they will host No. 19 Tennessee, a team coming off of a rivalry win over No. 5 UConn.

As Johnson and LSU navigate the remainder of the regular season, it seems that the junior guard has the support of Hilton Jr. to help her along.

