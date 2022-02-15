How to watch Puppy Bowl XVIII online if you have missed it on Animal Planet? Streaming details and more (spoilers)

Puppy Bowl, in its eighteenth year, has more shelters, puppy stories, and the most puppies to ever be featured in Puppy Bowl history. The show aired on Animal Planet on February 13, 2022.

But viewers who missed the event don't have to worry about it, as the three-hour special can be streamed on Discovery+.

Puppy players of Team Ruff and Team Fluff competed against each other to take home this year’s CHEWY Lombarky trophy.

Puppy Bowl XVIII details and key highlights

Puppy Bowl features rescue puppies, their shelters, and the staffers who helped the puppies find their loving homes. For Puppy Bowl XVIII, 67 shelters and rescuers from 33 states brought 118 puppy players out to sport their Team Ruff Tail Mary Tangerine and Team Fluff Bark Blue bandana colors.

With the help of the Wisdom Panel™ dog DNA test, viewers were able to see how the breed mix of each dog helped the players have the upper hand on the field. Puppy players competed in the CHEWY end zone pylons for the ultimate touchdowns and therefore scored game-catching field goals on The Home Depot goal posts.

Out of the first six dogs who came onto the field, Team Fluff's Birch made the first two touchdowns. It wasn't long after that Team Ruff's Ellington also scored their touchdown but it was quickly followed by another Fluff touchdown by Chorizo.

Ted D. Bear then helped Team Ruff take the lead at the end of the third quarter. Kirby soon took the lead for Team Fluff with a double touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Discovery+ streamed the pre-game where fan favorite Puppy Bowl sportscasters Sheena Inu and James Hound and field reports Mini Pinscher and Greta Dane provided the inside scoop of what transpired in the Puppy Bowl Draft.

The pre-game show also showcased exclusive interviews with players and coaches, with the players running their favorite routes during CHEWY’s Play of the Day. The pre-game show also teased the first look with past puppy players like Chunky Monkey and Marshall.

Dan Schachner returned for the eleventh year as official Ruff-eree. Puppy Bowl XVIII also featured nine special needs players that looked forward to finding their forever homes.

During the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Team Ruff was in the lead but Team Fluff's player Chorizo, grabbed a toy and ran to the endzone, giving them the win. The final score was 73-69.

Special prizes were awarded at the end of the event. The title of Underdog of the Year went to Mr. Tinkles, and Most Valued Pup went to Kirby.

