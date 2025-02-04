Why is Superman Estate suing Warner Bros. Discovery and its DC Comics? Explored

The estate of Superman creator Joseph Shuster is suing Warner Bros. Discovery and its subsidiary, DC Comics. As reported by Deadline, the lawsuit filed on Friday, January 31, 2025, claimed that the media company does not have the legal authority to release the forthcoming summer tentpole in a few significant areas.

The lawsuit, filed in Federal Court in the Southern District of New York, centers on allegations that the defendants have continued to exploit the character in several international markets without proper authorization.

The Shuster estate contends that, under specific foreign copyright statutes, the rights to Superman reverted to them in key territories, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, as early as 2017. This legal action seeks to halt the distribution and monetization of Superman-related content in these regions and demands compensation for the alleged unauthorized use.

The timing of this lawsuit is particularly noteworthy, as it emerges just months before the scheduled release of a new Superman film in July 2025, a project that has garnered significant anticipation within the entertainment industry.

What does the lawsuit mean for the Superman movie?

As expounded in the lawsuit, the crux of the Shuster estate's argument lies in the interpretation of international copyright laws. In the United Kingdom, the "Dickens provision" stipulates that copyrights granted to third parties revert to the author's estate 25 years after the author's death. Given that Joseph Shuster passed away in 1992, the estate asserts that the rights reverted to them in 2017.

Similarly, Canadian copyright law mandates that for joint works, the copyright reverts 25 years after the death of the last surviving author. Since Jerry Siegel, Shuster's co-creator, died in 1996, the estate claims that the rights in Canada reverted to them in 2021.

Despite these reversion timelines, the lawsuit alleges that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics have continued to utilize the character in these territories without securing new licensing agreements from the Shuster estate.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery issued their response to the lawsuit through a statement provided to media outlets. A company spokesperson stated:

"We fundamentally disagree with the merits of the lawsuit, and will vigorously defend our rights."

In the past, DC purchased the original character and story from Shuster and Siegel in 1938 for $130. DC Comics and the estates of the character's founders have been involved in numerous legal disputes regarding the character's rights and remuneration. This choice sparked other legal disputes as the character's fame grew.

In 1992, DC agreed to continue paying a stipend to Shuster's sister, reflecting ongoing negotiations and settlements over the years.

The current lawsuit could have significant implications for the international distribution of the upcoming film, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet. If the court rules in favor of the Shuster estate, Warner Bros. Discovery may be required to negotiate new licensing agreements or potentially halt distribution in the affected territories.

This scenario underscores the complexities of navigating intellectual property rights across different jurisdictions, especially for globally recognized characters.

According to an article released by Variety on January 31, 2025, the attorney representing the Shuster estate, Marc Toberoff, has emphasized that the lawsuit aims to seek just compensation for Joseph Shuster's contributions as the co-creator of Superman. Toberoff is known for his involvement in high-profile copyright cases, including previous disputes over Superman's rights.

In the suit, Toberoff also argued that the defendant's continued use of the character in the specified territories blatantly violated the applicable copyright laws.

Toberoff clarified that the intent was not to deprive fans of the upcoming movie but to ensure that the creators' estates receive fair recognition and compensation for their foundational roles in bringing the character to life. He stated in a press release as reported by Variety:

"This suit is not intended to deprive fans of their next Superman, but rather seeks just compensation for Joe Shuster’s fundamental contributions as the co-creator of Superman. The ball’s in DC and Warner Bros.’ court to do the right thing."

This legal battle highlighted the ongoing challenges in the entertainment industry related to intellectual property rights, especially as they pertained to iconic characters with enduring global appeal. The outcome of this case set a precedent for how creators' rights were managed and enforced across different legal frameworks worldwide.

