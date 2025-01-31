What is Very Scary Lovers on ID about? Everything to know 

Very Scary Lovers premieres on Investigation Discovery on February 2, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Hosted by Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, this true crime special delves into a couple whose relationships led to violent crimes.

The show is a spin-off of Very Scary People, the season finale of which will air at 8 pm ET the same day. The Wahlbergs guide viewers through the details and psychology of the notorious "Thrill Kill Couple" and how their toxic dynamics led to tragic outcomes.

Release schedule and viewing options for Very Scary Lovers, explored

Very Scary Lovers is scheduled to premiere on Investigation Discovery (ID) on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Below are the release timings for major regions:

Region Time Zone Release Date & Time United States (ET/PT) Eastern Time (ET) / Pacific Time (PT) February 2, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT United Kingdom Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 3, 2025, at 3:00 AM India Indian Standard Time (IST) February 3, 2025, at 8:30 AM Australia Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) February 3, 2025, at 12:00 PM Germany (Central Europe) Central European Time (CET) February 3, 2025, at 4:00 AM

Following the broadcast, episodes are typically available for streaming on Investigation Discovery's official platforms, such as their website or app, often requiring a valid cable subscription for access.

For viewers without cable, Investigation Discovery content is commonly accessible through various streaming services that offer live TV packages, including:

Hulu + Live TV: Offers live streaming of numerous channels, including ID.

Sling TV: Provides packages that include ID among their channel offerings.

YouTube TV: Features a lineup of live channels, with ID typically included.

Philo: A more affordable streaming option that includes ID in its channel lineup.

Availability can vary based on viewers' location and the specific packages offered by these services. It's advisable to check each platform's current offerings to confirm that Very Scary Lovers is accessible.

Additionally, after the initial airing, the episode may become available for purchase or rental on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, or Google Play. However, availability and release times can differ, so it's recommended to monitor these platforms for the latest information.

Very Scary Lovers: What to expect

Very Scary Lovers explores the disturbing relationship between Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, a couple whose bond was fueled by crime and violence. Known as the "Thrill Kill Couple," they initially appeared to be a successful young pair; Benjamin was a decorated Navy SEAL, and Erika was a successful college athlete with aspirations in law.

However, their relationship took a dark turn as they developed a shared fascination with danger and criminal activity. As their need for risk intensified, they engaged in a series of violent crimes, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Through exclusive archival footage and firsthand accounts, the ID special provides insight into their psychological descent. The show examines how their toxic dynamic escalated into murder, offering a detailed look at their actions and the eventual justice served.

More about Very Scary Lovers

In an interview with US Weekly (January 30, 2025), Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg opened up about the origins of Very Scary Lovers and their experience of working on it together. Donnie, who has hosted Very Scary People for six years, shared how the idea of spin-offs emerged when their production company, Work Baby Productions, took over.

"We just kind of started talking spin-offs, and Jenny had these great ideas, and very scary lovers was kind of not the first one we thought of... there were all types of spin-offs," said Donnie Wahlberg.

However, when the network suggested a show featuring both of them, they decided to move forward with the idea, embracing the rare opportunity to collaborate as co-hosts and producers. Jenny, a passionate true crime fan, explained how her deep dive into criminal psychology influenced the show’s approach. She stated,

"I'm obviously a true crime fan but... also I'm that person that goes deep dive into rabbit hole."

She further talked about the shared psychology behind criminal couples, saying,

"You have to be both equally psychotic to then want to do this [crime] because usually there's one person, that partner to be like all right calm down honey we're not going to go that far, but no, there's so many couples that have gone off the deep end that basically bring out the worst in each other."

The Wahlbergs' combined true crime knowledge shapes the show’s exploration of how romantic relationships can turn criminally destructive.

Stay tuned for more updates on other shows like Very Scary Lovers.

