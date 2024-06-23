Is Donnie Wahlberg leaving Blue Bloods? Explained

Donnie Wahlberg stars alongside Tom Selleck and Will Estes in CBS’s crime drama Blue Bloods. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays the character Danny Reagan, announced via Instagram on June 21, 2024, that he is leaving the show. He shared:

"Last Day of Blue Bloods."

Blue Bloods, created by Robin Green and Michael Burgess and composed by Mark Snow, aired its first season on September 24, 2010. With top-notch writing and a stellar cast, it became one of CBS' most durable dramas, airing 14 seasons to date.

This crime drama holds an impressive IMDb rating of 7.7/10. However, the showrunners have announced the 14th season will be the last, despite its consistent success.

This show revolves around a family of cops. New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan is the head of the family. Jamie, his younger son, throws up his legal degree to work with him as a police officer. Erin, Frank's daughter, is an assistant district attorney, and Frank's eldest son Danny is a war veteran and detective.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of the Blue Bloods reads:

"Tom Selleck stars as Frank Reagan, the New York Police Commissioner, and patriarch of the Reagan clan, a multigenerational family of cops. Frank's oldest son is Danny, a seasoned detective and Iraqi War veteran who occasionally uses dubious tactics to solve cases."

It continues:

"Daughter Erin, the lone female, is an assistant district attorney. Fresh out of Harvard Law, Jamie is the youngest member and "golden boy" of the family. Jamie gave up a lucrative future in law to continue the family's tradition in police work, and is asked to participate in a secretive investigation that even his father does not know about."

Why is Donnie Wahlberg leaving Blue Bloods?

As mentioned, Donnie Wahlberg, who portrayed Danny Reagan, is leaving the show. He announced his departure via Instagram on June 21, 2024. His post reads:

"Last day of Blue Bloods ⬇️ Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey, but I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it. To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you."

He further continued:

"To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud. Lastly, to my fans, and the fans of this show. We don’t make it 14 days (nevermind 14 years) without you.....been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you..."

Season 14 of this police procedural drama was split into two parts. The first half aired from February to March, while the other half is set to premiere in October.

The entire cast said their final goodbyes to the long-reigning crime drama on CBS on June 20, 2024, after filming the last episode of season 14, marking the official end of the series.

Even after budget cuts and industry strikes, the cast and crew were dedicated enough to make a new season. Continuing budget issues and WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes kept coming their way, but the show was still renewed for its 14th season. However, it was decided that the 14th season would be the last season for the show due to high production costs.

There is still good news for Blue Bloods fans, as a possible spinoff has been hinted at by Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures. At the 2024 Paramount Global Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Robbins said:

"We are building tomorrow’s billion-dollar brands right now. In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods, and CBS’ hit Fire Country shows huge promise."

Blue Bloods is now streaming on Prime Video.