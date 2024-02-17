Why is Blue Bloods ending with season 14? Explained

The popular TV show Blue Bloods will finish airing next autumn after it shows two parts of Season 14. Season 14 will be divided into two parts, with 18 episodes. The first part of Season 14 will come on Friday, February 16, at 10 p.m. EST. The second part, which will have eight episodes, will air in the fall of 2024. During an interview with TV Insider before the premiere of the last season of Blue Bloods, Selleck suggested that he wasn't the one who decided to end the show.

Tom mentioned that CBS might find many viewers unwilling to bid farewell to it. In March 2023, Deadline reported that renewing Blue Bloods involved tough negotiations, with CBS seeking budget reductions, including a 25% cut for actors and other key talent.

Ultimately, the cast and producers agreed to lower salaries to keep the show running. As per these indications, the renewal was made with the understanding that Season 14 would be the series' final season. While CBS or the cast didn't officially confirm it, the show likely concluded due to these financial constraints.

Tom Selleck Reflects on Blue Bloods journey and season 14

In an interview with TV Insider, Tom Selleck expressed his happiness with the show's continued popularity, stating,

"The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year."

He emphasized his dedication to his work and stated,

"I’m not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work."

Regarding Frank Reagan's retirement in the Blue Bloods season 14, Tom revealed,

"He picks fights because he’d like somebody to take the weight of this responsibility [off] his hands and fire him. But he has a hyperactive sense of responsibility and he’s stuck with it."

In a heartfelt statement, following excerpts from the interview, Selleck released a statement in 2023 when the show's end was announced,

"I see a lot of very upset people out there. We'll see what happens, Even if Blue Bloods ends, it won't be drawn out. Whatever happens, it's not going to be a whole season of endless soap operas winding down."

He thanked CBS Studios, the network, and the fans for their support over 275 episodes. His statement suggests more of an inclination towards how this might point towards the end of the show and a parting note to the fans.

The cast of Blue Bloods

Here is the extensive star cast of Blue Bloods:

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Daniel Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Will Estates as Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Marie

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Jennifer as Esposito as Jackie Curatola

Amy Carlson as Linda Reagan

Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco

Unfortunately, Treat Williams will not return for the next season, as he tragically passed away on June 12 following injuries from a motorcycle accident. Williams portrayed the recurring character Lenny Ross, a retired detective who became a writer in the show.

The show can be streamed on the Roku Channel, Hulu, Paramount Plus, Philo, Prime Video, Apple TV, or Vudu on a Roku device.