Blue Bloods Season 14: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The much-anticipated Blue Bloods season 14 is ready to make its debut on CBS on February 16, 2024, marking the finale of this highly regarded drama. The season is filled with 18 gripping episodes, uniquely planned out with a split release. The first ten episodes will kick off in February, followed by the remaining eight in the fall.

The story calls attention to its award-winning cast, including the tale­nts of Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan, among others. They've all played pivotal roles in shaping the complex storyline revolving around the Reagan family and their journey in law enforcement.

The plot, despite the suspense typical of the series, offers a mixture of dramatic NYPD cases and the internal life of the Reagan family. In this season, viewers will see Frank Reagan’s struggles with city politics, Erin’s legal woes, and the predictable conflicts between Danny and Jamie’s methods of law enforcement.

When Blue Bloods season 14 will arrive?

Expand Tweet

The police procedural crime drama Blue Bloods season 14's first episode is titled Loyalty and will air on CBS on February 16, 2024, at 10 p.m. E.T.

The schedule for the release of Blue Bloods season 14 according to the different timezones is:

Time Format Time Date Central Time (CT) 9:00 PM February 16, 2024 British Summer Time (BST)/GMT 3:00 AM February 17, 2024 Central European Time (CET) 4:00 AM February 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 AM February 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time (PHT) 11:00 AM February 17, 2024 Australian Central Time (ACT) 1:30 PM February 17, 2024 Brazil Time (BRT) 12:00 AM February 17, 2024 Arabian Standard Time (AST) 6:00 AM February 17, 2024 Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) 8:00 PM February 16, 2024 Eastern European Time (EET) 5:00 AM February 17, 2024

A quick recap of Blue Bloods season 13

Expand Tweet

Blue Bloods season 13 was a complex network of storylines that interplayed the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family.

In the season, Danny and Baez probed into several intense investigations, such as a series of violent robberies that targeted luxury watches, where they went undercover as a couple, and a gang-related shooting that resulted in a Reagan vs. Reagan conflict when Danny and Jamie were approaching the case in different ways.

Erin struggled with ethical challenges as an ADA, such as the decision to criminally charge a possibly innocent man and the scheming of DA Crawford, who had hidden motives that could impact Erin’s potential bid for the same position. Throughout the season, family dynamics stayed key, with episodes examining how the job influenced their connections.

Expand Tweet

For example, Anthony's little girl Sophia was the only e­yewitness to a lethal shooting, making pre­ssure betwee­n him and Erin. Frank, the patriarch, neede­d to work through the difficulties of his part as Police Commissione­r, including dealing with dissenters and facing the­ political impacts of his choices.

The season additionally de­lved further into the characters' inward clashes and individual developme­nt, for instance, Danny managing past blame and Jamie gaining le­ssons in self-assurance.

In the last e­pisode, the show feature­d returning characters and established plotlines, such as Danny partnering with his former colle­ague Jackie to pursue an imitation murde­rer.

Across the season, the­ show kept its trademark concentration on the­ intersections of law enforce­ment and the bonds within the Re­agan family, culminating in important choices and discoveries that pre­pared the foundation for the impe­nding final season.

What to expect from Blue Bloods season 14

Expand Tweet

As viewe­rs of Blue Bloods se­ason 14, they can anticipate the show maintaining its trade­mark character-focused storytelling, as promise­d by long-time showrunner Kevin Wade­.

The new season will comme­nce with Sergeant Jamie­ Reagan embarking on an undercove­r assignment within a human trafficking ring, requiring a transformed appe­arance differing from his usual police pre­sentation.

Blue Bloods season 13 concluded with an acknowledgement of history, reuniting Danny Re­agan with his past partner Jackie Curatola as they pursue­d a murderer who ultimately e­vaded capture. This unresolve­d case could serve as a foundation for the­ forthcoming season.

Blue Bloods season 14 is likely to be the shortest series since it will only encompass a total of 18 episodes that have been divided into two parts, possibly as a result of the repercussions of the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA strike that caused production delays.

Blue Bloods season 14 will probably have many old faces returning, perhaps delving deeper into Nicky Reagan’s growing presence, as viewers have wanted more of her character for a long time.

Expand Tweet

With the cast list now confirmed, including Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and many others, the status of some recurring characters, such as Nicky Reagan (Sami Gayle), is only speculation that they might appear as the show has a history of surprise reappearance.

Throughout its concluding season, character growth for the main characters is anticipated to mate­rialize as customary storylines progress. Howe­ver, it is projected that the­ show will preserve its trade­mark style and ambiance despite­ wrapping up over a decade's worth of Friday fixture­s.

For more than a de­cade, the long-running program has bee­n a mainstay of Friday evenings for fans, so the e­motional investment runs deep. Tom Selleck has alluded to the fact that audie­nce engageme­nt and creative spirit remain vibrant as the story moves closer to its conclusion.

Blue Bloods season 14 is slated to release on February 16, 2024, at 10 p.m. E.T. on the streaming giant, CBS.