What time will Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more

Blue Bloods, the long-running crime drama procedural show, which is currently in its 13th season, airs episode 17 on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Channel. Developed by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, the top-rated series has garnered a lot of positive responses from viewers over the preceding twelve seasons due to its enticing storylines.

It's safe to say that fans of Blue Bloods have been quite eager to see what the new 17th episode of the show's 13th season will bring to the table, especially after Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16, titled The Naked Truth, saw some intensely woven and shocking series of incidents, including Jamie finding out about the restaurant used as a drug front by Eddie's friend Tracey.

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 has been titled Smoke & Mirrors

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 plot explored

Scheduled to arrive on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the 17th episode of the CBS show's thirteenth season has been titled Smoke & Mirrors. Kevin Reilly and Van B. Nguyen have served as writers for the episode, while the new episode has been directed by Jackeline Tejada.

The official synopsis for season 13's episode 17, Smoke & Mirrors, given by the CBS TV Channel, reads as follows:

"Frank clashes with the team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation; Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants."

The official brief synopsis for the latest episode of the show's 13th season provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the episode, and by the looks of it, it is quite clear that the episode will be full of some challenging sets of events, as viewers will see one of the team members become the prime focus of a complex investigation.

The episode will also showcase Frank having a tiff with the team while they dive deep into the investigation, focusing on the team member. In the new episode, the audience will also witness Danny and Jamie coming together to look closely into a case involving an array of carjackings.

Take a closer look at the Blue Bloods season 13 cast list

The cast members for the series' current season 13 entail:

Vanessa Ray as Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko-Reagan

Will Estes as Sergeant Jamison "Jamie" Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as ADA Erin Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez

Tom Selleck as NYPD Police Commissioner Francis "Frank" Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan

The show's 13th season was first released on October 7, 2022. As stated in the series' official description:

"Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood."

The synopsis further states:

"He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief."

Watch episode 17 of Blue Bloods season 13 on CBS on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

