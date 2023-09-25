How is Tom Selleck doing? Here's the recent health update

Veteran actor Tom Selleck, known for his roles in Blue Bloods, Magnum, P.I., and Friends, recently faced questions about his health due to reports indicating a medical crisis.

Recent reports from Radar Online have raised concerns about the health of the 78-year-old actor. According to these reports, Selleck has been dealing with severe pain attributed to arthritis, to the extent that he has employed a stunt double for routine scenes in Blue Bloods, including exiting a police vehicle.

A closer look at what exactly happened to Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck (Image via Getty Images/Patrick Harbron/CBS )

An undisclosed source cited in the reports has characterized Selleck's battle with arthritis as a constant source of discomfort and anguish. Remarkably, Tom Selleck has continued to fulfil his professional obligations, demonstrating unwavering dedication to his role.

The source alluded to the actor's attempts to seek medical intervention and employ pain management techniques, yet underscored the persistent nature of arthritis as a chronic ailment.

The Denial

Tom Selleck's official representatives have issued firm denials in response to the health-related allegations. They have unequivocally asserted that the actor currently enjoys a robust state of health, refuting any claims of enduring pain.

Selleck himself has echoed the same sentiment, emphasizing his commitment to portraying Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods for as long as the show remains in production.

Tom Selleck's previous health rumors

Tom Selleck (Image via Getty Images/Patrick Harbron)

This instance is not the first occasion when Tom Selleck has found himself at the center of health-related speculation. In recent years, there have been reports suggesting a deterioration in his eyesight, which Selleck consistently countered with denials.

The actor has also candidly acknowledged the minor injuries sustained during his participation in stunts for projects such as Magnum, P.I., and various other action-oriented endeavors.

Current Update

At the time of this report, the available information suggests that Tom Selleck persists in his commitment to surmounting health-related challenges. Despite the rumors and concerns circulating around his well-being, his representatives maintain a stance of unwavering dedication on his part.

Selleck on the set (Image via Blue Bloods on CBS Instagram )

Selleck's continued engagement with his role in Blue Bloods underscores not only his dedication to his craft but also his resilience in the face of adversity.

The health concerns surrounding Tom Selleck have generated substantial interest and conjecture within the public sphere. Nevertheless, Selleck's representatives persistently assert that he enjoys good health, refuting the circulating rumors.

As he continues to embody the character of Frank Reagan, it remains evident that Selleck's passion for his profession remains undiminished. We can only hope that he effectively manages any health challenges that may arise while pursuing his illustrious career.