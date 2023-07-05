How to treat arthritis at home? Natural remedies explored

People with arthritis have been searching for ways to get rid of the pain they are going through. There are some proven ways in which they can at least limit pain and inflammation while preserving joint function.

It is known to be a medical condition that causes inflammation and stiffness in one or more joints. The condition is characterized by pain, swelling, and limited mobility in the affected joints and it has the potential to affect people of all ages but is more common among older adults.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of the condition and is caused by the breakdown of cartilage in the joints, leading to joint pain and stiffness. Rheumatoid arthritis, on the other hand, is known to be an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the joints which results in inflammation and joint damage.

What are the home remedies for arthritis?

Hot and cold therapy: Applying heat or cold to the affected joints provides assistance in reducing pain and inflammation. A warm shower, hot water bottle, or heating pad would be great for availing a soothing relief, while cold packs or ice packs are going to numb the area and reduce swelling.

Exercise and physical activity: Engaging in regular low-impact exercises like walking, swimming, or cycling, helps in improving joint flexibility, strengthening muscles, and reducing joint pain. However, it is advisable to get into it slowly and consult with a healthcare professional or physical therapist for guidance on appropriate exercises for the specific condition of arthritis.

Weight management: Maintaining a healthy weight would surely reduce the strain on the joints, especially weight-bearing joints like the knees and hips. Losing excess weight would help alleviate pain and slow down the progression of arthritis. So a balanced diet and regular exercise will contribute to weight management which in turn will help in managing the condition.

Dietary modifications: Some foods have anti-inflammatory properties that contribute to reducing arthritis symptoms. Including foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like fatty fish, walnuts, chia seeds, turmeric, ginger, and green leafy vegetables would surely be beneficial. On the other hand, avoiding or limiting foods that trigger inflammation like processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive alcohol, would surely take a toll on the condition.

Herbal remedies: Certain herbs and supplements like turmeric, ginger, Boswellia, and fish oil have shown the potential in relieving symptoms of the condition. A healthcare professional can properly carve a diet that will include these herbal remedies or supplements without having any risk of endearing side effects, so it is advisable to pay a visit once before incorporating this remedy.

Stress management: Chronic stress would definitely worsen symptoms of the condition so engaging in relaxation techniques like deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, or tai chi becomes necessary as they help reduce stress and promote overall well-being.

Assistive devices: The uses of assistive devices like splints, braces, or canes have a wide range of benefits when it comes to arthritis. They provide proper support to the affected joints, relieve pain, and improve mobility which in turn helps in reducing the symptoms of the condition.

The aforementioned home remedies can have immense benefits if used with appropriate guidance and proper caution. This will prevent putting the individual at potential risk of worsening the situation, so the priority should always be to consult a healthcare professional before considering these remedies.

This condition has no cure till date, but these remedies are going to reduce the pain and inflammation and preserve joint functions and delay the progression of the condition.

