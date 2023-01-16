Pain Relief for Arthritis: How to Manage & Treat

Pain relief for arthritis can seem like an intimidating thing to discuss, but it's quite necessary. With incidents of arthritis in the United States increasing every year, people need to be aware of how to manage and treat this condition properly.

So, what is arthritis? Pain and swelling in the joints are symptoms of a group of diseases collectively known as arthritis, which can be classified into two major types. The first is degenerative arthritis, in which the symptoms worsen over time and is known as osteoarthritis.

The second type of arthritis is an auto-immune condition with extra-articular symptoms and is characterized by inflammatory flares and a chronic clinical course. This is called rheumatoid arthritis.

When it comes to pain relief for arthritis, doctors may prescribe medication, but they also frequently advise patients to try more natural remedies. In this article, we will discuss about some natural remedies you can try for yourself. However, remember to discuss the same with your doctor before trying them.

Pain Relief for Arthritis: Some Methods to Try

Rheumatoid arthritis can cause unnatural swelling and inflammation in the joints. (Image via Pexels/Sam Lin)

These home remedies / natural remedies for pain relief for arthritis should be discussed with your physician or healthcare specialist before being attempted.

1) Heat or Ice for Arthritis

Pain relief for arthritis can be achieved through heat or cold therapy. (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Pain relief for arthritis can be achieved through both hot and cold therapies. Is heat good for arthritis? Yes, heat can be a good way to relieve arthritic pain.

Proceed as follows:

In the morning, a long, hot shower or bath can help loosen up the muscles and joints, while at night, an electric blanket or moist heating pad can help ease the pain.

A reduction in joint pain, swelling, and inflammation can be achieved by applying ice to the affected area. To quickly alleviate joint pain, wrap a gel ice pack or a bag of frozen vegetables in a towel, and apply it to the affected area. Never put ice on a wound, especially an open one.

2) Acupuncture Therapy for Arthritis

Acupuncture is often used to relieve knee pain. (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Acupuncture, a form of traditional Chinese medicine, involves inserting very thin needles into specific points in the body. Energy is said to be redirected and balance is restored, according to practitioners.

Acupuncture has been shown to help with arthritis pain. While there's insufficient data to confirm its benefits, there's little to worry about in terms of potential adverse effects. If you do opt for this method of pain relief for arthritis, find an acupuncturist who's qualified to perform the procedure and has the necessary certifications.

3) Reduce your Weight

If you gain or lose weight, your arthritis symptoms may improve or worsen. Increased body mass causes additional stress on the body's joints, especially the knees, hips, and feet.

Check out these easy exercises for knee arthritis that you can do.

You and your doctor can work together to establish a healthy weight goal and create a plan to achieve it. Weight management is essential for pain relief for arthritis. Exercising regularly can also help you by providing the following benefits:

increase range of motion

reduce pain

protect the joints from more damage

4) Maintain Healthy Diet

A healthy diet is important for managing arthritis (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Your general health, immune system and arthritis can benefit from a diet high in fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole foods. Research suggests that diet may play a role in the development of RA and OA.

Antioxidants found in plants help the body get rid of free radicals, which contribute to inflammation. However, the inflammatory process characteristic of arthritis may be exacerbated by a diet high in red meat, processed foods, saturated fat, and added sugar and salt.

It's likely that these foods aren't good for people with arthritis, as they've been linked with weight gain, cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and other negative health conditions.

Check out this list of foods to avoid if you have arthritis or joint pain.

The aforementioned natural ways to help provide pain relief for arthritis have been shown to be quite effective in improving the quality of life for people suffering from arthritis.

