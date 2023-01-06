Exercises for knee arthritis are effective and beneficial. Regular practice of certain knee-friendly and low-impact exercises can potentially ease arthritis pain and may lessen swelling and tightness as well.

Exercising regularly helps maintain the knee joints’ range of motion and strengthens all the muscles that support the joints, including the quadriceps and hamstrings. Exercises for knee arthritis make the muscles more flexible and stronger, helping the joints to absorb shock more efficiently.

In this article, we’ve rounded up a few of the easiest exercises for knee arthritic people. The given exercises are simple, convenient, and low-impact to suit people of all age groups.

Lying leg raise and half squat are among the best exercises for knee arthritis

Here’s a look at the five simplest exercises for knee arthritis. Practice them regularly for a certain period of time and see how they work for you.

#1 Lying leg raise

The lying leg raise is one of the easiest exercises for knee arthritis that prevents pain and strengthens the largest part of the thighs attached to the knee joints, quadriceps (quads).

How to do the lying leg raise?

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms on the sides and your toes up.

Keep your legs tight and straight. From there, slowly lift your right leg a few inches off the floor while contracting your abs. Hold the position for a few counts, then bring your leg back to the start.

Repeat the exercise with your left leg and continue the exercise for a few reps more.

#2 Half squat

Half squats are a knee-friendly exercise. (Photo via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Half squats are among the most effective exercises for knee arthritis. It targets the muscles on the back and front of the thighs and strengthens the glutes as well. While full squats are one of the major arthritic knee exercises to avoid as it puts stress on the knees, practising half squats is safe and efficient.

How to do half squats?

Stand straight with your feet at a shoulder-width distance and extend your arms straight in front of you.

Now bend your knees to get into a half-sitting position and simultaneously push your hips back. For better balance, hold onto something sturdy such as a chair, kitchen counter, table, etc.

As you get into a half squat position, be sure to keep your chest lifted and spine straight and do not lean forward.

Hold the position for a few counts, then stand back up slowly. Repeat the exercise.

#3 Sit and stand

This is also among the easiest exercises for knee arthritis that targets glutes and quads and helps ease pain and discomfort. The repetitive movement helps to improve the range of motion of the knees and boosts overall leg strength.

How to do the sit and stand exercise?

Sit tall in a chair with your feet flat on the ground and cross your arms over your chest. You may also hold onto the chair’s handle for support.

Now stand up straight and then slowly sit back again.

Repeat the exercise for a few counts.

#4 Hamstring stretch

Hamstring stretches are good for knee pain. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

The hamstring stretch is one of the most effective exercises for knee arthritis that gently stretches the hamstrings and improves the flexibility of the legs. This exercise also improves the range of motion and strengthens the knee joints.

How to do the hamstring stretch?

Lie straight on your back on a mat or flat surface. Keep your legs outstretched straight in the front.

Bend your left knee and hold onto the back of your thigh with both hands. Grab your thigh tightly and pull your leg as close as you can towards your chest. Be sure to keep your knee pointing straight up.

Straighten your left leg towards the ceiling and hold the position for a few seconds.

Bring your leg back to the start, and repeat the exercise with your other leg.

#5 Standing kickbacks

Standing kickbacks are also one of the most potent exercises for knee arthritis that reduces muscle tightness in the legs and improves the functioning of the knee joints.

How to do the standing kickback?

Stand straight and hold onto the back of a chair for support.

Now lift your right foot and bend your knee while bringing your heel towards your butts. Hold the position for 5 seconds, then slowly lower your leg down.

Repeat the exercise with your other leg. Make sure to keep your knee aligned and spine straight throughout the exercise.

Repeat.

Takeaway

While the aforementioned exercises for knee arthritis are easy and safe, it is good to start slowly and keep the movements under control. Build up the intensity gradually and do not overtrain your muscles. If you have severe pain, consult a doctor before starting a new exercise program.

Poll : 0 votes