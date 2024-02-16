Blue Bloods season 14 episode 1: Release date, spoilers, and more

CBS is all set for the release of season 14 of Blue Bloods. The drama series began in 2010 and has till date seen the release of 13 successful seasons.

Season 14, much like some of the other long-term big dramas from CBS, is going to be the final iteration for Blue Bloods as well. Episode 1 of season 14 airs on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c on CBS.

The synopsis reads,

"Jaime goes under cover with a deadly human trafficking ring; Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid, Danny's old partner; Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase on a policy decision."

When will Blue Bloods season 14 episode 1 be released

As mentioned, season 14 of Blue Bloods is set to premiere on CBS on February 16. It can also be watched on Paramount+ at 10 pm ET, following which it will be available on multiple streaming platforms.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 16, 2024 10 pm Central Time Friday, February 16, 2024 12 am Eastern Time Friday, February 16, 2024 10 pm Mountain Time Friday, February 16, 2024 9 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 16, 2024 7 pm

Where to watch Blue Bloods season 14 episode 1

Again, as mentioned above, there are currently two ways in which the upcoming season 14 can be watched. Fans can either catch the premiere at 10 p.m. ET on CBS or watch it later, once the premiere has concluded, on Paramount+.

The series was initially slated for release in the fall of 2023. However, the release was delayed due to the long-term SAG-AFTRA strikes. Set to be the show’s final iteration, it is bound to be well-received by the dedicated viewer base.

Season 13 finale brief

Season 13 of the epic drama series had plenty to keep fans hooked. It included a number of reunions out of the blue, with the Reagan family undergoing constant challenges towards the second half. Danny Reagan eventually reconnected with former partner Jackie Curatola, while Erin was seen thinking about taking up what can prove to be a career-changing job.

Danny was also seen finding details about a past case, which set up the beginning of season 14 almost perfectly. He was seen in possession of evidence that raised questions about his former partner Darryl Reed’s loyalty to the police force. Season 14 is expected to pick things up right from where season 13 concluded.

What to expect from Blue Bloods season 14

CBS has surprisingly been tight-lipped about the kind of plot that will unfold in season 14. Danny is expected to proceed with his investigation involving Darryl Reid, while Jamie Reagan was also seen planning to go undercover for a different mission.

On the other hand, the family was also seen struggling with various policy changes that Mayor Chase had introduced over the course of season 13. Frank Reagan was seen fighting with City Hall officials, and fans believe that the storylines will eventually collide to make for a single, huge case. Season 14 of Blue Bloods can therefore be expected to be just as exciting as its previous iterations.

Season 14 episode 1 airs on February 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

