When did Jamie Lee Curtis test positive for COVID-19? Halloween star jokingly reveals at SAG Awards about contracting the virus from Colin Farrell 

Jamie Lee Curtis jokingly revealed at the 2025 SAG Rewards that Colin Farrell gave her the COVID-19 virus. According to People's report, on February 23, as the 66-year-old actress was announcing the winner of the male actor in a television movie or limited series category, she welcomed the winner, Colin Farrell.

Ad

While doing so, she claimed he gave her the virus at the Golden Globes Award. She said:

"And the Actor goes to... the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes, Colin Farrell."

According to the Daily Mail, Jamie Lee Curtis contracted COVID-19 in January 2023 while promoting her hit movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. She confirmed this by posting the test results on her Instagram.

Ad

Colin Farrell, who won the SAG Award for his performance in the HBO miniseries The Penguin on February 23, came up on stage and opened his acceptance speech by acknowledging that he had spread the virus to her, and Brendan Gleeson gave it to him.

"Guilty as charged. But Brendan Gleeson f*cking gave it to me! So I was just spreading the love."

The clip was uploaded on X by user @SpencerAlthouse.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jamie Lee Curtis tested positive for COVID-19 in 2023

36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards – Arrivals - Image via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis announced on January 13, 2023, that she tested positive for COVID-19. In the caption of her post, she shared that she was looking forward to that year's BAFTA tea party and Critic's Choice Awards.

Ad

She added that because of the virus, she wouldn't be able to take part in the events. She wrote:

"I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people."

Ad

Jamie Lee Curtis shared she tested positive for COVID-19. [Image via Instagram/@jaimeleecurtis]

Before the actress' announcement on Instagram in December 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell participated in Variety's Actors on Actors series. In the interview, the two actors discussed their journey with sobriety and what legacy meant to them.

Ad

Curtis shared that being sober will be her legacy, as it has been a "generational issue" in her family, and she managed to break free from it. She said:

"Being sober is going to be a legacy, for sure. Because I'm stopping what has been a generational issue in my biological family. It'll be the single greatest thing I do if I can stay sober. Because generations of people have had their lives ruled and ruined by alcoholism and drug addiction. For me, sobriety first. Always."

Ad

Ad

According to IMDb, Jamie Lee Curtis' upcoming movies, which will be released in theaters in 2025, are Freakier Friday, a sequel to the popular Freaky Friday, and Ella McCay, a comedy-drama starring Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani, Jack Lowden, Rebecca Hall, Spike Fearn, Troy Garity, and Albert Brooks.

Colin Farrell's upcoming movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, and Jodie Turner-Smith, will be released in theaters on May 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback