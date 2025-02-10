Which film won the most number of awards at Critics Choice Awards 2025? Explored 

At the Critics Choice Awards 2025, three films tied for the most wins, each securing three awards: Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Wicked. Despite leading with 11 nominations, Conclave only won two awards.

The Critics Choice Awards, held on February 7, 2025, honored excellence in film and television, shaping the larger awards season story.

In a surprising turn of events, the independent drama, Anora, clinched the Best Picture award, outshining major contenders. The victory has placed Anora in a strong position for the Oscars, showing the impact of independent cinema.

As the bigger studio-backed films were expected to dominate, Anora's surprise win shows that it has a place beyond box office numbers and mainstream hype, potentially changing the awards landscape. The equal distribution of wins among Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Wicked, alongside Anora's Best Picture win, underscores the diverse range of films celebrated at the event.

Top Winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2025

Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Wicked each earned three awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Emilia Pérez won Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song ("El Mal"), and Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña).

The Substance secured wins for Best Actress (Demi Moore), Best Original Screenplay (Coralie Fargeat), and Best Hair and Make-Up (Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, and Pierre-Olivier Persin).

Wicked took home awards for Best Director (Jon M. Chu), Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell), and Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales). Despite receiving the same number of wins, each film was recognized in different categories, showcasing various aspects of cinematic excellence.

Anora's Unexpected Best Picture Win

The independent drama Anora achieved a surprising victory by winning Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Directed by Sean Baker, the film also earned nominations for Best Director (Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison), and Best Supporting Actor (Yura Borisov) at the Academy Awards.

The film tells a heartfelt story of resilience, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

According to reports, Anora's win defied expectations, as many predicted larger studio films would dominate. This victory significantly boosts Anora's chances at the Oscars, positioning it as a major contender. Despite not winning in other categories, the Best Picture win underscores the film's powerful impact and narrative strength.

Other Notable Wins and Nominations

Besides the top winners, other films and individuals received recognition at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Adrien Brody won Best Actor for The Brutalist, while Kieran Culkin secured Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. Maisy Stella won Best Young Actor/Actress for My Old Ass.

Conclave and A Real Pain were both awarded Best Acting Ensemble. Dune: Part Two won Best Visual Effects. Deadpool & Wolverine and A Real Pain tied for Best Comedy. The multiple awards and nominations highlight the diverse talent and creative achievements celebrated at the event.

In summary, the Critics Choice Awards 2025 saw Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Wicked tie for the most wins with three awards each, while Anora clinched the Best Picture award in a surprising upset.

These results have significant implications for the upcoming Academy Awards, particularly for Anora, who has emerged as a strong contender. The awards recognized outstanding achievements in various aspects of filmmaking, from acting and directing to screenplay and technical design.

