"That’s some peak nostalgia"— Netizens react to Leighton Meester and Kristen Bell's Gossip Girl skit at the SAG Awards

Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester recently created headlines after performing a Gossip Girl skit during the SAG Awards held on February 23, 2025. Notably, the duo shared the screen many years ago on the teen drama series, where Bell narrated the show and Meester was seen as Queen B Blair Waldorf.

A report by Entertainment Weekly stated that the skit started with Bell's voice, where she referred to a few popular faces among the audience, including Jeff Goldblum and Timothée Chalamet, as she said:

"One of my sources, Lainey 86, sends me this: Spotted, at table 8, Jeff Goldblum has a wicked appetite and a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham. And look who it is, no-so-lonely boy Timothée Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre, with a side of broccoli – Leighton, none of this is gossip, it's just all about food."

Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester were spotted sitting together among the audience, and the latter said that she was hungry while eating a piece of bread. Meester also agreed with what Bell said after Kristen said:

"The popes in 'Conclave' were better at gossiping than us. I think we should pass the torch."

Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester's video has already started trending everywhere, and netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Base on X to share their reactions to the same. One of them addressed that the entire skit brought a nostalgic feeling and wrote:

"That's some peak nostalgia. Serena and Gossip Girl in the same room hits different."

Expand Tweet

Among other responses, a user appreciated the chemistry between Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester, along with another saying that the skit was funny.

"That was funny," a user wrote on X.

"These two age like the finest of wines but they've always had fantastic chemistry… excited to see where this leads!" a netizen stated.

"It's a clever pairing given their roles in the show," an X reaction mentioned.

Similar replies continued, with an individual saying that it was an iconic moment. A user additionally praised the fact that the act was done in such a way that it did not turn out to be unfunny in the end.

"This is so iconic," one of the reactions reads.

"A properly done bit that wasn't overdone to the point where it's unfunny!" a netizen commented on X.

"Leighton still looks so stunning omg," another X user reacted.

Leighton Meester speaks up on her experience of meeting Gossip Girl fans

Leighton's latest show, Good Cop/Bad Cop, premiered this month. In an interview with Access Hollywood as part of the show's promotion on February 19, 2025, she opened up on how she feels after witnessing the popularity of Gossip Girl.

Leighton Meester said that people consider it a "vintage" show, and she gets surprised since a few of them were not born when the show aired. The 38-year-old also addressed why Gossip Girl's fanbase has continued to expand and said:

"There was no social media. I don't even think it was happening – there was no such thing as that when we started, really…. I think people are very nostalgic for that kind of thing because…it's just comfort for people. Whether they've seen it once or they want to try it for the first time."

Leighton Meester was featured on Gossip Girl for around five years. The series premiered in 2007 and aired till 2012.

