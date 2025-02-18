Delta Airlines adds the iconic Champagne Taittinger to its in-flight drink service menu: All you need to know 

Delta Airlines has added the iconic Champagne Taittinger to its in-flight drinks menu as it continues to revamp its food and drinks service. It will serve the Brut la Francaise on Delta One carts.

Having started in 1928, Delta Airlines is the United States' oldest operating airline service. It is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is one of the leading airlines in the world as well. It has seen major changes over the years and its recent focus has been on providing a new food and drinks service to its customers.

In that process, the company has added Champagne Taittinger's Brut la Francaise to its in-flight drinks menu. Let's check out more about the iconic champagne:

Delta Airlines to serve Champagne Taittinger's Brut la Francaise

Delta Airlines will serve Champagne Taittinger (Image credits: Champagne Taittinger/Food & Wine)

The iconic wine company was founded in 1734 by Jacques Fourneaux in Reims, France, before being acquired by Pierre Taittinger in 1931. Since then, the company has seen massive growth across the world and its wines are known for their quality, composition, and taste. Taittinger's wines have also won various honors.

Their Brut la Francaise, which will be served on Delta Airlines flights, is a Chardonnay-heavy (40%) Champagne. It is pale gold and bubbly with notes of peach, vanilla, and brioche and flavors of honey and fruit. It generally retails for around $70 per bottle. As per Delta, it pairs well with its chicken and fish dishes.

This champagne will be served before meals or on request throughout the flight. Delta Airlines' senior vice president of inflight service told Food & Wine:

“Taittinger’s reputation for excellence mirrors our own, and we’re thrilled to partner with them as we elevate your travel experience."

Meanwhile, Champagne Taittinger president Vitalie Taittinger said:

"From our very first conversations, it was clear that both Champagne Taittinger and Delta Airlines take great pride in delivering excellence, whether in the air or in a glass. As Delta approached its centennial year, this felt like the perfect time to collaborate to elevate in-flight hospitality, offering travelers a sense of refinement and celebration from the moment they step on the plane.”

Delta Airlines open more than 1.4 million bottles, serving over 900,000 glasses of wine each year.

Delta Airlines bringing in changes to its food & wine offerings

Since November last year, the company has been working on bringing a change in its food & wine experience for customers. They brought in a completely new wine menu that featured 20 wines that included a good range of premium and regional wines.

Delta Airlines' SVP of in-flight service Kristen Manion Taylor said about their new wine collection:

“The biggest compliment is when a customer says to me, ‘I bought this bottle after I discovered it on my last flight.' It really cements how we’re thinking about our wine program – we want your onboard experience to be one where you can discover new varietals, or sip on your go-to pinot.”

The company is also working on providing better service along with the wines as Taylor explained:

“Even as we invest in our onboard experience, we know that nothing is more important than the warmth and care of a Delta employee. We’re expanding training for our people to enhance the best-in-class service we’re known for."

Not only this, Delta Airlines has also worked with chefs to produce a delicious menu that features regional and seasonal flavors. It also includes some classics like ravioli, short ribs, and more.

