Where to watch SAG Awards 2025? Everything you need to know

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, called the SAG Awards 2025, brought together the best and brightest of the film and TV industry under one roof this Sunday, February 23, 2025.

In a ceremony held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, awards were handed to the best performers on screen this past year. The event was hosted by actress Kristen Bell and several other prolific celebrities presented the award.

The show was streamed live on Netflix and is currently available on the platform for those who missed the opportunity to stream it live at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

SAG Awards 2025 was streamed live on Netflix

The event commenced with YouTube sensation Lilly Singh and actress and former Saturday Night Live star Sasheer Zamata hosting the SAG Awards red carpet pre-show, which was streamed live from 7 p.m. ET.

Award-winning actor and producer Kristen Bell, in her second appearance as the SAG Awards host, set the tone for a fun night with her hilarious monologue, which included a funny version of the Frozen song Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?, dubbed as Do You Want to be an Actor?

Bell shared her feelings about hosting with Netflix.

“I’m honored to be asked back and can’t wait to share the evening with my fellow actors, doing what we do best — celebrating ourselves.”

How to watch the SAG Awards 2025?

Those fans who were unable to watch the glitz and glamour live will be able to watch the ceremony on Netflix for 28 days following the event. A Netflix subscription is required to watch the show. The price of a Netflix membership can change based on where the subscriber lives. It costs between $7.99 and $24.99 a month in the US.

Users can access the streaming service's library of films, television series, and documentaries for $7.99 a month, and they can view them in ordinary video quality with advertisements. Up to six devices can stream videos in Ultra HD without advertisements with the $24.99/month bundle.

Some of the memorable moments at SAG Awards 2025

The event was filled with hilarious as well as inspirational moments. The highest honor bestowed by the performers' union, the SAG Life Achievement Award, was given to Jane Fonda. She became the 60th recipient of the honor, which was presented to her by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The SAG Awards have a tradition of having several stars tell the story of how they became a card-carrying SAG member in the 'I am an actor' segment. However, this year legendary Harrison Ford gave people a priceless moment when he brought a piece of bread to his mouth right behind her Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams, when she was sharing her story.

Kieran Culkin got the trophy for best actor in a supporting role, but he hilariously utilized the spotlight to poke fun at the length of Adrien Brody’s acceptance speeches. He said,

“I don’t think anyone could hold this for 45 seconds, which would be a lot of time, Adrien Brody. There was no reason to take that shot. I love you, it’s a joke, you take your time."

