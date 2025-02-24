"Why didn’t she let the others speak?"—Internet reacts to Selena Gomez claiming they "never win" in her SAG Awards acceptance speech

Netizens have reacted to Selena Gomez's acceptance speech after her mystery comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, won Best Comedy Series Ensemble at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 23.

Starring Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building follows the lives of three true-crime podcast enthusiasts who find themselves at the center of various true crimes and try to solve them.

Selena Gomez took the stage without her co-stars to accept the award on Sunday.

"We never win. This is so weird!" a surprised Gomez began before making fun of her co-stars. "Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care. But I just, I don't know what to say. Thank you to Marty and Steve for — well they raised me. But I genuinely am just so grateful to everybody.

"The writers, everyone deserves this. And I take it home for all of us, and I'm bringing this back to New York for season five. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful."

Netizens on X have reacted to Selena Gomez's acceptance speech after winning the award. One user, @MitchSwift22, noted that the 32-year-old didn't allow anyone else to speak.

"Why didn’t she let the others speak?" wondered the user on X.

"I just love this for her and the whole cast," commented another.

"Selena Gomez talking about never winning is like someone complaining about their vacation home not having a hot tub. You’re already at the beach, girl—be grateful for the sand!" quipped another user on X.

"i love seeing her getting that confidence again. finally, and congratulations, Selena," a person raved.

One user joked they thought the award was for Selena Gomez's 2025 film, Emilia Perez.

"For a second i thought this was for Emilia Perez lol," they wrote.

"She is so funny Selena Gomez the comedy actress that you are," commented another.

"I just love this for her and the whole cast," announced a fan.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Always complaining. take her award away man. immediate disqualification with a 3-year ban for that complain," joked a user.

"I love seeing her so happy and getting what she deserves," opined another.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, and Shrinking were other nominees for the Best Comedy Series Ensemble award.

Martin Short won Best Actor in a Comedy at the SAG Awards on Sunday for his role as Oliver Putnam in the series.

"Our Friendship Grows and Grows"— When Steve Martin and Martin Short waxed lyrical about Selena Gomez

In an exclusive interview published by People on April 30, 2024, Steve Martin and Martin Short praised their relationship with Selena Gomez. In addition to their bond, the two also complimented the Good For You singer for her work ethic.

“I think it just gets deeper and deeper and deeper. She is so lovely as a human, she's so remarkable as a talent, and she just has an aura and this lovely spirit," Short commented about his bond with Gomez to People.

“Our friendship grows and grows,” he added.

Talking about her professionalism, Steve Martin and Martin Short inferred that the 32-year-old is never late to work. Martin said:

“And [punctuality] a very big deal when you're making a movie, if people are standing around like, ‘Where is so-and-so? She is on the mark...We all march down the steps together. It's fabulous. But it gives you an insight into her own personality and professionalism.”

Short also recalled the first time they met Gomez. Although their first meeting was a Zoom call due to COVID-19, any tensions were quickly put to rest from the "first second" they met in the makeup room. According to Short, it was "fabulous."

Only Murders in the Building first aired on August 31, 2021, and is currently four seasons old.

