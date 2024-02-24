What is Martin Short's net worth in 2024? Fortune explored 

73-year-old Canadian actor and comedian Martin Short has recently found himself in the news. Short was rumored to be dating fellow Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep after the duo and co-stars from the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building were seen together on a dinner date.

Short has since then debunked the rumors and claimed that the two are just friends despite sharing what he called a plutonic chemistry.

“We’re not a couple. We are just very close friends.”

Hence, with the rumors addressed, fans are wondering about the kind of wealth Martin Short has accrued over a career that began back in the 1970s. While his overall net worth has been estimated to be around $30 million, he has also made several impressive financial moves in the recent past. This means that despite now being at the age of 73, he continues to amass a fortune.

What is Martin Short’s net worth?

While many past celebrities and Hollywood veterans have been guilty of losing their fortunes over the strangest of reasons, including bad purchases or simply addictions, Martin Short is not in that boat. Currently starring in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, the actor has continued to delight fans all over the world.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Short boasts a net worth of around $30 million, with some sources also stating it to be closer to $50 million. While his Hollywood career has undoubtedly helped him amass that wealth in a major way, a range of other investments have also added to the fortune.

This wealth is in the form of various investments, especially in the real estate sector. Martin Short is known to deal in properties of all kinds in Los Angeles and Ontario, in addition to various other entrepreneurial initiatives. For example, Short bought a 1,836-square-foot home in Beachwood Canyon, LA, for a whopping $1.1 million, suggesting that he has plenty of spare change that he has continued to invest.

While the extra initiatives have helped him amass wealth, his Hollywood career that has most notably contributed to the $30 million net worth. The actor has been seen in numerous iconic projects and shows throughout his career. Making his debut on television via the SCTV series, he has also worked in Saturday Night Live, Three Amigos, Madagascar 3, Law and Order, How I Met Your Mother, and Alice in Wonderland.

Martin Short has also proved his talent as a voice actor through roles in series such as BoJack Horseman and The Simpsons.

Hence, while the moves independent of Hollywood have helped, the bulk of the $30 million net worth is effectively a result of his Hollywood career, which, as mentioned, is still going strong.

The actor is past the age of caring about money or wealth. He has been single ever since the demise of his former wife, Nancy Dolman. Dolman passed away due to Ovarian Cancer back in 2010, and since then, he has remained single.

While rumors related to Meryl Streep are afoot, those have already been debunked. Hence, as things stand, Martin Short is single and only has three kids to transfer the wealth to eventually.