What time will Only Murders in the Building air on ABC? Details explored ahead of broadcast debut 

The official premiere of the three favorite amigos from the television show Only Murders in the Building is soon to happen on ABC. Starting on January 2, 2024, Hulu's critically acclaimed comedy will premiere every Tuesday at 9 pm on ABC. While viewers eagerly await the fourth season, the network will provide fans with a quick recap of the show which promises a unique blend of humor and mystery.

The show stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in the lead roles and has quickly managed to create a fandom of its own. Initially bonding over their love for podcasts, the three odd characters stumble onto various details related to a murder in their building. The first season of the show, which aired on Hulu in 2021, won three Emmy Awards, and saw Nathan Lane win for guest performance.

Only Murders in the Building: Everything you ought to know

Only Murders in the Building will replace Celebrity Jeopardy for the prime time slot. The reality show will be moved to Tuesdays at 8 pm. That will follow with two-hour slots of Only Murders in the Building from 9 pm to 11 pm on January 2, January 9, and January 16, and the one-hour finale on January 23. The full timeline of the show is given below:

Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm (Episodes 1-3)

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm (Episodes 4-6)

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm (Episodes 7-9)

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm (Episode 10)

Interestingly, the latest streaming series that the major networks have aired is also Only Murders in the Building. It was carried out to fill up any programming voids caused by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Because of the current slump, CBS also rented series like Yellowstone and reportedly made profits from it.

The updated cast list for the upcoming season 4 looks as follows:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres

Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Only Murders in the Building centres on three characters who live in the Arconia, a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side - theatre director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), artist Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and former television actor Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin).

Charles was the lead character in the television series Brazzos. Mabel visited the block as a child but is currently remodeling her aunt's flat. Oliver, on the other hand, is always happy, yet he is lonely and cut off from his family members.

The three become friends bonding over their mutual passion for true-crime podcasts. After the murder of Mabel's childhood fried Timo occurs in their building, they decide to start podcasting in an effort to crack the case. While solving the case the trio realizes that the string of suspects involves people around them.

The latest season 4 of the show is set to further delve into the mysteries surrounding the trio's apartment complex and will be out soon.