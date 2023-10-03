Only Murders in the Building gets season 4 renewal

After a tiny bit of anticipation from fans across the globe, Hulu's beloved mystery-drama, Only Murders in the Building, has been greenlit for a fourth season. While many anticipated that the third season could end the show, which has so far been extremely tight and tidy in its plot and direction, the end of the third season was initially enough to suggest that it would come back for another round, if not more.

Shortly after the conclusion of the season, Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for the fourth season. This announcement comes on the same day as the gritty finale of the third season, which is already being hailed by many as the best finale in the show so far.

If the trend continues, Only Murders in the Building will perhaps continue to go on an upward curve in its fourth season. The previous three seasons only managed to build on each other to create even more compelling narratives.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 may take some time to arrive

So far, Only Murders in the Building has not made fans wait too long for the seasons to arrive. The show premiered in 2021 and has since delivered one season each year. But the fourth season may take some more time to arrive, given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has yet to reach a suitable conclusion.

Moreover, the WGA strike also just ended, meaning that the work for the fourth season will start later than the previous seasons. It was also the first season to be announced after the premiere of the finale.

So, though season 4 will surely arrive, it may take longer to do so. At the earliest, the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will arrive in late 2024, if not 2025.

The show follows Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), three neighbors drawn to each other due to their affinity for crime podcasts and solving crimes. Their journey follows the murders in their huge New York building, called the Arconia.

Despite each case lasting a season, the show has skillfully woven the narratives to fit in perfectly with each other. The first season followed the murder of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), who was mysteriously killed in the building. The second season began with the death of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), president of the apartment’s board.

In the latest season, the Hulu show took things up a notch by introducing Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy, a famous actor working on Oliver's play. His murder became the subject of the latest season, whose finale aired earlier today. The legendary Meryl Streep also starred in season 3.

More details about Only Murders in the Building season 4 will drop soon.