Who killed Bunny Folger in Only Murders in the Building? Explained

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is currently on air. As we await its next episode, let’s revisit one of the most iconic moments of the show: Bunny Folger’s killing.

Played by Jayne Houdyshell, the character was shown as a feisty and bad-tempered old woman. Bunny, the former Arconia tenant board president, was found murdered in Only Murders in the Building season 1 finale.

In the episode, titled Open and Shut, Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) was seen hunched over a bloodied body, which was revealed to be Bunny’s.

The other two detectives of the trio of Only Murders in the Building, Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, were also present at the crime scene. Naturally, they got arrested, leaving the viewers fuming since they knew that the three were being framed.

Poppy White was the real deal in Only Murders in the Building season 2

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building opened with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver being questioned by detectives but set free due to lack of evidence. After true crime podcaster, Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) asked them to crack the case and clear their names, the trio took the plunge.

With time, they realized that Poppy White, Cinda’s ambitious and abused assistant, was the real murderer of Bunny. White (Adina Verson) had a patchy story since everything about her was untrue. For one, her name was not Poppy White, instead, it was Becky Butler.

Next, she faked her death in her native Oklahoma, moved to New York City, and assumed a new identity and name. Becky also went a step ahead and pitched her apparent murder story for the All Is Not OK in Oklahoma crime podcast, thus coming into Cinda’s good books and becoming her deputy.

Her thirst to rise to the top was not quenched at that time. Rather, she wanted to dethrone Cinda and get her own podcast running. Becky, who also wanted to lead a luxurious life, had her eyes set on the famous Rose Cooper painting worth $14 million that Bunny kept in her house.

She and her equally ambitious paramour, corrupt Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport), chalked out two options to be rich: Either get the podcast or get rid of Bunny and decamp with the painting. The second option seemed more doable and that’s how Only Murders in the Building season 2 got its thrilling climax.

How Bunny Folger's killer was caught in Only Murders in the Building?

The sophomore season of the Hulu show dealt solely with how Bunny was murdered using a knitting needle and who did so. In the tenth episode and season finale, I Know Who Did It, the trio held a "Killer Reveal Party" for the Arconia residents.

After faux naming Cinda as the killer, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver termed the artist and Mabel’s love interest Alice Banks (Cara Delevingne) as the suspect. Alice stabbed Charles in vengeance, making it appear as though she had killed Bunny.

When Cinda praised Mabel for solving the case, Becky spilled a detail only the killer would know. Also, detectives found the latter’s DNA on the murder weapon. Further, the “14 Savage” (which turned out to be 14 Sandwich, Becky’s favorite dish at an eatery) blurted out by Bunny during her final minutes was another incriminating evidence against the Oklahoma native.

With this tricky case solved, the trio thought they could now return to their original lives. Just then Ben Glenroy, a famous Hollywood actor, collapsed on stage while performing in the Broadway play, helmed by Oliver, paving the way for a third season.

Watch CoBro, the seventh episode of Only Murders in the Building season 3, on Hulu right now.