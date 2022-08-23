Only Murders in the Building season 2 ending explained: Killer reveal party and a new mystery

The finale of Only Murders in the Building season 2 began streaming on Hulu on August 23, 2022, and the follow-up to the massively successful and acclaimed first season did not disappoint.

With a complex mystery, unusual suspects, and many ongoing twists all around, the second season's finale was as intriguing as the first. It also successfully set up a third season with the introduction and the murder of another new character (a surprise guest star).

The finale began after the revelation that Poppy White (Adina Verson), Cinda Canning's (played by Tina Fey) assistant, was Becky Butler, the subject of Canning's hit podcast. This culminated in an acted-out sequence and a final revelation about Bunny's killer.

The last episode diverted the audience in multiple directions before revealing the killer's identity, something that is slowly becoming the trademark of Only Murders in the Building.

Read on to decipher the ending of Only Murders in the Building.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the latest season of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 ending: A desire for a perfect podcast

As the trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) suspected, the killer was after Bunny for the sake of a podcast. This helped them narrow down on Cinda Canning, and the viewers were led to believe the same.

As the trio, with the help of others in the building, prepared to create a "killer reveal party" to try and get Cinda to admit, there was enough evidence to suspect Cinda. However, as the group attempted to get Cinda to reveal, Mabel interrupted and claimed that she knew who the killer was. It turned out that Alice (Cara Delevingne) was the supposed killer. Alice tried to stab Mabel, but Charles saved her and got stabbed himself.

With Charles presumably dead, Mabel and Oliver put together the final piece of the puzzle to reveal that it was Poppy all along, and all of what happened was a way to let her guard down. They also figured out that Officer Kreps (Michael Rapaport) was in a relationship with Poppy and helped her cover the crime.

After repeatedly being rejected by Cinda, Poppy (or Becky Butler) decided to commit the perfect crime and set up an engaging mystery to get Cinda to notice her talents. This ultimately resulted in Bunny's death. Bunny's last words also indicate Poppy being the killer, something Mabel could not understand back then.

Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) also helped in the case by running the DNA evidence and confirming that it belonged to a seemingly dead Becky Butler. This helped the trio put together the whole story and crack the case.

A setup for a third part?

After the murder, the story fast-forwarded by a year, delving into new developments in the protagonists' lives. But again, an unexpected tragedy struck the trio. Oliver finally got an opportunity to direct a big production. Charles was also perhaps a part of the cast. But the ending focused on Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a renowned actor.

As Oliver's production began, Ben collapsed on the stage. This was moments after an argument with Charles. This successfully kickstarted another mystery on the back of the existing one. The third season of Only Murders in the Building will deal with this.

All the episodes of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.

