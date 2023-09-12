Who is Dan Kois? 'Why we keep putting up with Martin Short' oped controversy explored as celebrities come out in support

Canadian actor Martin Short was supported online after an op-ed written by journalist Dan Kois criticized his prominent career. On September 8, an op-ed published on news website Slate titled "Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short" called the 73-year-old personality "desperately unfunny."

In the op-ed, Dan wrote:

“Throughout his evolution from sketch-comedy standout to uneasy movie star to twice-failed talk-show host to enthusiastic song-and-dance man, I’ve wrinkled my nose. Every time he dresses up in a silly outfit or says something outrageous or mugs for the audience, I want to shout at the screen: Why are you being like this?”

Born on December 27, 1974, Dan Kois is a writer, editor, and podcaster residing in Arlington, Virginia, as per his website. His Facebook profile states that he graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He finished his schooling at Whitefish Bay High and worked at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre before serving as a writer and editor at Slate. In an interview with The Elective, he revealed that he got a Master's degree in Fiction at George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Martin Short garnered support from several celebrities online

After Dan Kois' op-ed article ridiculing Martin Short went viral, several celebrities came to defend the Only Murders in the Building star. On September 9, actor Ben Stiller called Short a "comedic genius."

On September 10, Mark Hamill expressed his shock at the debate and called Martin Short not funny but "Hilarious."

Succession star J Smith Cameron also hopped on the bandwagon and said that the trending clips of Martin Short amidst this controversy left her "helpless with laughter."

John Cusack also took to his X handle to point out his favorite sketch from his appearance on Second City Television.

Television host Jerry O'Connell highlighted Short's kind nature and recalled an incident from his childhood.

Born on March 26, 1950, Martin Short is a native of Hamilton, Canada. He rose to prominence in the late 1970s due to his sketch comedy. He began appearing on Saturday Night Live in 1984 when he developed the character Jiminy Glick.

The 73-year-old Canadian performer made his Broadway debut and acted in movies such as Three Amigos and Innerspace during that decade. Some of his other acting credits include The Family Man, The Associates, I'm a Big Girl Now, Maniac Mansion, A Simple Wish, Father of the Bride, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jiminy Glick in Lalawood, Arrested Development, Mars Attacks!, How I Met Your Mother, Working the Engels, Difficult People, Modern Family, etc.

Since 2015, he has been on a stand-up tour with his frequent partner Steve Martin, and in 2017, a special that was shot for Netflix and won four Emmy nominations.

He currently stars in Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.

He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work as Broadway director and part-time detective Oliver Putnam in Only Murders in the Building. He won two Emmys and a Tony award altogether.

As of writing, Short has not responded to the criticism of his professional career by Kois.