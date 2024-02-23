Only Murders in the Building season 4: Cast, plot, and everything we know so far 

Only Murders in the Building is returning with a fourth season much to the excitement of fans. The critically acclaimed series rose to become one of the most loved shows on Hulu, armed with a star-studded cast and fabulous guest stars.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building ended on an unexpected note as it was revealed that the people who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) were the producers of Death Rattle Dazzle, Cliff (Wesley Taylor) and Donna (Linda Emond).

The season finale also revealed the next victim of the series, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Season 4 of the series will be picking up where season 3 left off.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 - Cast

The fourth season of the series will surely see the return of the protagonists—Oliver, played by Martin Short, Mabel, played by Selena Gomez, and Charles, played by Steve Martin. One of the most exciting additions to the ensemble cast last season was Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin.

The iconic actress is confirmed to be reprising her role in the fourth season too. One of the new additions to the cast is Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria. Not much is known about what role she will be playing. Actress and comedian Molly Shannon will also join the cast in the upcoming season, along with Jesse Williams who will reprise his role as Tobert.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 - What to expect from the plot?

Even though season 3 of Only Murders In The Building concluded with another murder in the building, there is plenty to be explored in the fourth season.

There are a few safe guesses as to where season 4 will begin, although the precise plot line has been kept under wraps. Sazz, played by Jane Lynch of Glee, visited Charles (Steve Martin), at his apartment in the closing moments of the third season finale to commemorate the triumph of the Broadway production Death Razzle Dazzle's opening night.

However, before she could settle in, a gunshot from the window rushed in and hit her in the chest. It is speculated that Charles might be the next victim of season 4's killer as Sazz seemed to scribble a message on the ground with her blood as the episode was coming to an end.

A major change to be seen in the fourth season will be a change in locale. Only Murders in the Building is set in the posh Upper West Side fictional building called Arconia, where the protagonists reside. However, Disney Television Group President, Craig Erwich, teased that they will shift to the sunny city of Los Angeles, California, in the fourth season.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, he said:

"I’m very excited to see Steve, Martin, and Selena take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles. So in the same way that John Hoffman [showrunner] used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles, which I’m really excited about."

The change in scenery has the potential for a major shift in style and storytelling, making the fourth season of the series a departure from its preceding seasons.

The official release date of the fourth season of the series has not been released yet. The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are currently streaming on Hulu.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE