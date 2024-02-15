Where is Only Murders in the Building filmed? Iconic locations explored 

Only Murders in the Building has become one of the best shows on Hulu over its past three seasons. The critically acclaimed comedy series has been greenlit for a fourth season even though the actors' and writers' strike delayed the production last year.

Starring Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, and Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, the series has rapidly developed a massive fan base. The three strange personalities first become friends over their shared love of podcasts before learning different details about a murder that occurred in their building.

The plot for Only Murders in the Building follows incidents in the fictional Arconia luxury condominium, where the lead characters reside. Situated in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York, the filming has been majorly done in the historic Belnord building.

This article explores Only Murders in the Building's different iconic filming locations in New York such as the Belnord, the United Palace, and Mansion Restaurant.

Only Murders in the Building filmed across iconic landmarks like the Belnord, Mansion Restaurant, and the United Palace

The Belnord is an iconic landscape in Manhattan (Image via The Belnord)

Only Murders in the Building follows the friendship of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who are also collaborators on a podcast. Arconia, the building where they reside, plays a major role in the plot as it serves as the location for the murders that take place each season, while the three friends attempt to solve them.

The fictional Arconia building has an old-world charm that fits perfectly with the setting of the series. Located in the posh Upper West side of Manhattan, New York, the Arconia is filmed in an actual building called the Belnord.

The Belnord is a grand architectural wonder that epitomizes opulence. The building itself has a storied history that dates back to 1908. Built by the architectural firm Hiss and Weekes, the Belnord is situated at 86th and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and consists of 13 floors.

The Belnord is one of the most luxe places on the Upper West Side and boasts amenities like a club lounge, concierge, playrooms, sports court, and a private residential elevator. The building is constructed using Italian Renaissance-style architecture complete with six distinct residential lobbies, a grand, open staircase, and a courtyard with over 20,000 square feet of lush gardens.

The scenes depicting the interior of the grand apartments are filmed in a nearby set, designed to reproduce the apartment rooms in the Belnord. The facade, courtyards, and entry gates of the actual Belnord building are used by the production for the scenes that are situated on the fringes of the Arconia.

Another iconic location of filming regularly featured in the series is the Mansion Restaurant located on the Upper East Side at 1634 York Ave. The restaurant, established in 1945, is the location for the "Pickle Diner," which is a favorite eatery for the lead characters of the show.

Only Murders in the Building makes brilliant use of historic New York landmarks to add to its charm and bring New York City to life in the series. The United Palace is another location where filming took place, especially for the third season, since it featured Short's Broadway play. Constructed in 1930, it is located at 4140 Broadway. The United Palace remains one of the oldest and most grand theaters in the city.

Only Murders in the Building is currently available for streaming on Hulu. Season 4 of the series is slated to be released late this year.

